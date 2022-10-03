In association with BAJAJ PULSAR

Indian cricket has had its fair share of nail-biting and tense finishes. The kind where the final over is so dramatic, you don’t have the time to realise you just had tinde ki sabzi for dinner. Well, last night’s India-South Africa match was pretty sensational too. What thrilled us however was not the game, but a Pulsar ad between the first few overs.

Confused? Well, we were too initially. On the surface, it was a regular advertisement for the new Pulsar N160, but with a QR code, teasing us to scan it to ‘unlock’ another level of thrill. No later than a couple of seconds of scanning the QR code, we found ourselves inadvertently participating in a riveting contest between a determined Pulsar N160 rider and their navigation app.

We’re not going to spoil it for you, but let us tell you what we love about the action-packed ad! It’s a great payoff for adventure junkies, so if you love to do activities that get your heart racing, then make sure to scan the QR code in the ad. Check it out here.

Even social media has been buzzing with just how amazing this digital experience with India’s first 160 cc bike with Dual Channel ABS is.

Listen, in case you’re still wondering about what lies on the other side of the QR code, scan it now here, and we promise that you won’t be disappointed. You’re welcome!