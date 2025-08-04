Lewis Hamilton ke fans, sit down, yeh tough phase hai, and honestly, we’re all feeling some type of way! The seven-time F1 world champ just had a Hungarian Grand Prix that no one saw coming. Qualifying in 12th, finishing 12th, and then calling himself ‘useless’, bro, the vibes were more down bad than my Wi-Fi during an IPL final. Is this just a rough day at the office, or are we seeing Hamilton’s F1 swansong?

1. Kya Scene Hai? Here’s What Actually Went Down

Hamilton’s blunt self-drag came after a truly forgettable session at Hungaroring, a place where he usually owns the track like it’s his dad’s petrol pump. While Charles Leclerc was out there bringing Ferrari pole glory, Hamilton couldn’t even make it past Q2, starting 12th. His post-qualifying candor was peak honesty: ‘I’m useless, absolutely useless. The team’s got no problem. You’ve seen the car’s on pole. So they probably need to change driver.’

Image courtesy: NDTV Sports

2. The Numbers Don’t Lie, Bro!

– Hamilton’s Q2 exit in Hungary isn’t a one-off; he got bounced even earlier in Belgium’s Q1. Pattern? Bruh, looks like it.

– On race day, there was zero glow up: he started 12th, finished 12th, and got lapped late. Ouch, legend ko bhi off-days aate hain!

– Meanwhile, Leclerc was out flexing with pole and a fourth-place finish. Ferrari ke ghar mein clear division hai, dost!

Image courtesy: Sportskeeda

3. When Twitter Turns Into Team Principal

If you thought Hamilton was harsh on himself, wait till you see what F1 Twitter cooked up. Some fans were sympathetic; most, not so much. ‘Lewis is so washed man’ or ‘Time to retire mate,’ the internet wasn’t holding back! Social media was basically that family WhatsApp group when India loses a wicket early.

4. Team Ferrari Chimes In: Hum Bhi Emotional Hain, Boss

Ferrari’s team boss Fred Vasseur wasn’t about to throw shade; he kept it respectful, acknowledging Hamilton’s high standards. Vasseur said, ‘He’s demanding. But I think it’s also why he’s a seven-time world champion… But first of all, he’s very demanding with himself.’ So, it’s not just a bad day, it’s the mark of a true competitor, aap bhi thoda chill karo, Hamilton’s not quitting yet!

Image courtesy: Scuderia Fans

5. So, Is This Hamilton’s The Endgame, Or Just an Interval?

Hamilton’s meltdown has everyone guessing, legend fade ho raha hai, or will the champ bounce back like a Bollywood hero post-interval? Only time (and the next few races) will tell. One thing’s for sure, F1 ki duniya has never been this glued to every Ferrari move. What do you say? Is Hamilton done, or is one last lap magic pending?