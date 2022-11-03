Your eyes deserve so much love and adding colours to them never hurts. From kohl to mascara and eyeliner to eyeshadow, there are several eye make-up products available in the market that make them stand out and give definition. Eye make-up is one of the most important steps for creating a glamorous look. You can get any kind of look using products specifically designed for eyes such as smoky eyes, halo eyes, gradient eyes, shimmery eyes, and more.

Eyeshadow palettes consists of different colourful shades and its application adds depth to the eyes. While kajal, mascara, or eyeliner are usually applied in daily lives, eyeshadow are mainly used on special occasions like weddings, functions, parties, or dates.

Image credits: Femina

So, if you have a shaadi function coming up or a date with your crush, how about you shop for an eyeshadow palette online? Smoky or natural, you can try any kind of looks using it.

Here are eight branded eyeshadow palettes that you can shop on Amazon:

1. Maybelline New York Blushed Nudes Eyeshadow Palette: ₹660

This Maybelline New York eyeshadow palette is available at a price of ₹660. Featuring soft nude tones, the eyeshadows blend quite easily and look natural on all skin types. It has 12 nude shades in shimmery finish for creating both day and night looks. Use this eyeshadow palette by July 22, 2023.

2. SUGAR Cosmetics Eyeshadow Palette: ₹1,080

This Sugar Cosmetics eyeshadow palette will cost you ₹1,080. It has long-lasting and smudge-proof eyeshadow shades. It features cream and gold shades for the lid area and deep red and burgundy hues for smoky eyes finish. Matte, metallic, and high-foil, all these kind of powders are there in it. This eyeshadow is not tested on animals and you can use this one by January 30, 2025.

3. Swiss Beauty Ultimate 9 Pigmented Colors Eyeshadow Palette: ₹143

This Swiss Beauty eyeshadow palette is available at a price of ₹143. It consists of nine colourful shades in matte and shimmer finishes. These eyeshadow shades offers lightweight coverage for your eyes and also blend easily. It can stay all day long without being smudged. The shades have fine powder texture. It can be used by April 1, 2024.

4. MARS 12 Shades Back to Basics Eyeshadow Palette: ₹229

This Mars 12 Back To Basics eyeshadow palette available at a price of ₹229 has 12 highly-pigmented shades. These shades offer natural finish to the eyes. It gives subtle look for day time and smoky look for night. These eyeshadows can be applied using finger or brush.

5. Lakme Absolute Infinity Eyeshadow Palette: ₹547

This Lakme Absolute Infinity eyeshadow palette is available at ₹547. It has nude and pastel shades that helps you to create a subtle look. The palette features both matte and shimmer shades for every mood. The midnight magic eyeshadow blends effortlessly and is in powder form. You can use this one by November 1, 2023.

6. Makeup Revolution London Ultra 32 Eyeshadow Palette: ₹1,488

This Makeup Revolution London eyeshadow palette that costs ₹1,488 will make you look stunning. The palette features 22 pearl and 10 matte shades inside it. The shades with smooth blended formula have shimmery and matte finishes. It also has a large-sized mirror. You can use this one by January 22, 2024.

7. L.A. GIRL Beauty Brick Eyeshadow: ₹662

This L.A. Girl eyeshadow palette is available at a cost of ₹662. It features brick-shaped nude shades in different colours. The shades have shimmer and matte finishes. It has a powder formula. This eyeshadow palette is not tested on animals. The case of palette includes eyeshadow applicator on both sides along with a mirror. The eyeshadow is lead-free as well.

8. Wet n Wild Color Icon 10 Pan Palette: ₹343

This Wet n Wild eyeshadow palette will cost you ₹343. The palette features ten highly-pigmented and silky-textured shades. It has shimmery, satin, and matte finish types. The shades blend without any hassle and the formula is waterproof. The palette includes shimmery hues for daytime and sultry shades for cocktail hours. You can use this one by January 31, 2025.

Well, that was it from our side. So, what are you waiting for? Grab these amazing deals of eyeshadow palettes on the official website of Amazon right now.

Smile, shine, and sparkle. Go crazy with colours and turn into a diva.