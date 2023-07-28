There’s no doubt that organic practices are better for both, our health and the environment. From natural ingredients and cruelty-free products and the potential for better results, people are welcoming organic self-care into their routines.

There are several benefits of going organic and here are some of the advantages of incorporating organic products into your self-care practices. Let’s take a look!

Credits: Pexels

1. Reduced Exposure To Harmful Chemicals

Organic self-care products are made from natural ingredients that are free from synthetic chemicals, pesticides, and artificial additives. By using organic skincare, haircare, and personal care items, you can reduce your exposure to potentially harmful substances found in conventional products. You can choose Khadi Natural Organic Sunscreen with natural ingredients like ashwagandha extract, turmeric, cucumber extract and neem oil.

Credits: Pexels

2. Gentler On The Skin

Organic products often contain milder and soothing ingredients that are less likely to cause irritation, making them suitable for sensitive skin types. They are less likely to trigger allergies or adverse reactions, as they are free from harsh chemicals and fragrances. Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser is a mild, soap-free formula that removes dirt, makeup and impurities.

Credits: Pexels

3. Nutrient-Rich Formulations

Organic products are typically rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants derived from natural sources. These nutrients can nourish and revitalize the skin, hair, and body, helping to maintain their health and appearance. Wella Professionals Invigo Nutri-Enrich Shampoo has several nutrient-rich elements like oleic acids, vitamin E and panthenol that penetrate through hair follicles.

Credits: Pexels

4. Environmentally Friendly

Organic farming practices promote sustainability and prioritize the well-being of the environment. Organic ingredients are cultivated without synthetic pesticides and fertilizers, reducing the negative impact on ecosystems, wildlife, and water sources.

Organic Harvest, the nation’s leading and 100% certified organic beauty and personal care brand, has partnered with , which aggregates large-scale, nature-based projects producing high-quality carbon credits. The partnership provides customers to accumulate “climes” per order and invest them in their preferred carbon neutralization projects during the checkout process. Each clime purchased by a customer will finance a specific project that effectively removes or avoids 1 kilo of carbon emissions from the earth’s atmosphere. Their green cucumber toner is cruelty-free and 100% certified organic.

Credits: Organic Harvest

5. Cruelty-Free & Ethical

Many organic self-care brands are committed to being cruelty-free and refrain from testing their products on animals. This means that by choosing organic products, you support ethical practices in the beauty industry. The ultra-hydrating Plum E-Luminance Deep Moisturizing Crème is 100% vegan and cruelty-free.

Credits: Pexels

6. Free From GMOs

Organic self-care products are typically free from genetically modified organisms (GMOs). This ensures that you are using natural, unaltered ingredients like the ones in A Derma Hydra Protective Shower Gel.

Credits: Pexels

7. Supports Local & Small-Scale Producers

Choosing organic products often means supporting local and small-scale farmers and producers who adhere to sustainable practices. This contributes to the growth of ethical and eco-conscious businesses. There are several homegrown brands that support small-scale producers like Pahadi Local, Daughter Earth and Neemli Naturals.

Credits: Pexels

8. Holistic Approach To Wellness

Organic self-care often aligns with a holistic approach to wellness. It promotes the idea of caring for your body and mind in a natural and harmonious way, fostering overall well-being. These self-care products include skin care, doodle books, aromapathy sets and pillows.

Credits: Pexels

9. Reduced Environmental Pollution

Conventional self-care products can release harmful chemicals into the environment during their production and use. By choosing organic alternatives, you contribute to reducing pollution and its impact on the planet. One such product is Organic Harvest High Gloss Lip Balm.

India’s Organic Harvest is moving towards carbon neutrality and aims to become the world’s largest organic beauty brand.

Credits: Organic Harvest

10. Pleasant Aromas From Natural Fragrances

Organic products often use natural essential oils for fragrance, providing a delightful and non-synthetic aroma experience. Made with natural ingredients like calendula flower, sunflower oil, almond oil and glycerin, Cetaphil moisturizer is completely fragrance-free.

Credits: Pexels

While it’s a personal choice to choose organic products, there are a bunch of benefits of the same, including an improved lifestyle and healthier earth!