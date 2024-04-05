Beauty and make-up products are a lot about how they make you feel. It comes down to this: they should make you feel good about yourself, without making you somehow want to change your real self. The launch of WYN BEAUTY by Serena Williams is a reminder that beauty brands should only make you feel more confident about who you are. Or how she put it, “That’s the intention behind WYN BEAUTY – for people to live in it every single day of their lives and enhance the beauty they already have.”

Also, when you choose a brand for your skin or face, you want to be able to trust it. That’s where the ingredients and intent behind WYN BEAUTY come into the picture. The products contain natural, nourishing components that moisturize the skin, while also being vegan and not tested on animals. These durable and sweat-resistant items are light on the skin, designed for active use, and come in a wide variety of colors and undertones.

Good Glamm Group’s joint venture with the global icon also brings more to the beauty space with its incredible range. The eyes’ range, for instance, includes products like Big Vision Lengthening & Defining Tubing Mascara, Glideline Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner, Glideline Longwear Eye Pencil and Taking Shape Brow Shading Pencil.

The collaboration of Serena Williams’ WYN BEAUTY with the Good Glamm Group comes with an added trust – given the brand’s existing work with top beauty and personal care labels worldwide. Good Glamm’s strategic approach to developing brands aligns with WYN’s commitment to inclusivity, sustainability, and community engagement.

“It’s a privilege to partner with Serena, work with her to bring life to her vision of WYN BEAUTY and create products that truly deliver high performance, synonymous with what she stands for.” Darpan Sanghvi

Finally, however, this exciting collaboration comes with a sense of personalization for its consumers. An example is how customers will encounter a distinctive brand presentation from WYN, showcasing the exclusive Chartreuse shade inspired by Serena Williams’ energy and determination, complemented by gold accents representing her gold medals. The packaging’s unique netting design adds to its eye-catching appeal, offering a one-of-a-kind visual experience.

Clearly, this is the one beauty brand that cannot not catch the eye. WYN Beauty launches exclusively at 685 Ulta Beauty stores across the U.S. and is also available online on their website. You can also buy the products directly from WynBeauty.com.