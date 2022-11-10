Bigg Boss 16 has a lot more entertainment than usual. And a lot of this credit goes to the contestants who’ve made it so. Of course, when we think of entertainment, Abdu is the first name that comes to the mind. Other than constantly being the ‘fun one’, he’s too relatable too watch, and basically all of us. And that just leaves the audiences with more reasons to grow fond of him.

Here are all the times when Abdu made us go “samesies”:

1. When he announced his love for burgers, on multiple occasions.

Abdu and his love for junk food, specifically burgers, is one of the major revelations from the Bigg Boss house. And apparently, everyone seems to be talking about it. He entered telling Salman about his nonchalant love for them, and even went on to ask Bigg Boss to send some, for him to eat. Honestly, we understand the feeling, a lot of us do.

2. When he didn’t know how to tell a crush about his crush.

Who hasn’t been weird and awkward around their crushes, we’ve all, at least once, lost the ability to make sense around them. And this is exactly what happened when Abdu didn’t know how to react around Nimrit after his newfound crush for her. Adorbs.

3. When he brought important ‘tea’ for his gang.

There’s no denying that we love gossiping every once in a while, some people love it more than others. And given that there’s not much to do around the BB house, Abdu does his spying. In one episode, he started telling Nimrit and Shiv about what the Sumbul, Gautam and Saundarya were talking about. To this, Shiv reacted, and teased him about his ‘good observation’. Well, it’s true, but at least he brings all the good tea.

4. When he was totally enjoying the attention.

During an episode, Bigg Boss assigned a task to Nimrit and Priyanka, asking them to create a music video starring Abdu. Given that he clearly loves dressing up and performing, he had a ball shooting for both the videos. However, there’s no doubt about the fact that he was enjoying all the attention. And who doesn’t love the main character feels?

5. When he was just plain awkward.

Abdu has garnered quite a fan base ever since people realised his ability to entertain. And when Sajid Khan pointed out how everyone in the house loves his just as much as the people outside, he got all awkward. Something, that happens to a lot of us, because who knows how to react to appreciation?

6. When he was a chai lover.

In an episode, when Shekhar Suman had entered the house to talk to the contestants, he also ended up giving simple tasks to some of them. Given that Sajid-Abdu are like a team, he asked them to rate different things. While Abdu wasn’t generous with most of these ratings, he ended up giving a 100 stars out of 10 to Archana’s adrak wali chai.

7. When he threw sass around like confetti.

Ankit, who hardly ever speaks, was teasing Abdu about his crush on Nimrit. And just when we thought that the ball was in Ankit’s court for a change, Abdu turned around and left with the best comeback on the show yet. He in turn threw sass about Ankit finally speaking up, which was too much fun to watch. Sassy Abdu is the best.

8. When he was a filmy.

Deep down, a lot of us our filmy-s who haven’t been discovered yet. And Abdu is clearly the spokesperson for all of us. Because, whenever he’s assigned the task to perform or act like a character, it shows how much he loves doing it. Not to mention, he does it well.

9. When he got cranky because his food was taken.

After Gautam was offered captaincy in return of the ration, everyone was understandably angry. But, Abdu’s reaction was probably the most relatable to watch – I know I’d been just as pissed. While it’s rare to watch him pick a fight or even show temper, he was quite intense about it. He then ended up being cranky about Gautam being the captain.

10. When he didn’t give up posing for the camera.

In a snippet from one of the episodes, Abdu rushes to his bed, given that he was too sleepy to even walk straight. And as soon as he got into his bed, he saw a camera pointed towards him, and like most people, he couldn’t give up on the chance to strike a pose. That’s conviction.

