Disclaimer: The following article contains disturbing visuals, please proceed with caution.

We’re deep in the era where AI is painting pictures or creating visuals that seem so realistic that they can leave you feeling conflicted. Look, I have nothing against Artificial Intelligence, I just think it’s scary how accurate the visuals it creates can be. For instance, this video of AI interpreting what the hell looks like.

Here’s the video on Instagram:

The video has been doing rounds on the internet and has really gotten some interesting reactions from people. Posted by social media accounts such as @historyinmemes and @terrorsreels, the video has gotten quite the responses ranging from witty jokes about the visuals looking like scenes from daily commutes to people hilariously asking where the ‘sexy’ demons are.

Thousands of hands clamouring and touching faces that are screaming, it’s a pretty weird and creepy video and if this is even close to what the hell looks like (that is if it exists), then we have a lot to be scared of. I would even go on to say that, it would be considered beyond torturous for an introvert. I mean, can you imagine being touched by so many hands!?

Count on people to add humour to some of the most grim situations. Take a look for yourself:

Many already experience this "Hell" every morning going to work by public transit. 💀 pic.twitter.com/vHTQaGG6n5 — ⭐ Space Sheriff Shaider (@sheriff_shaider) April 3, 2024

This is just public transit at 4pm on a weekday https://t.co/hp5rm7P2uA — ⛓ ⊹₊ℝ𝕆𝕎𝔸ℕ 𓃬 ⛓ (@spookystripez) April 3, 2024

where are all the sexy demons?☹️☹️☹️☹️☹️☹️☹️☹️ https://t.co/6XRUwiD7Gj — FidAáÆªn🌱|4 days (@Byrzhyk) April 3, 2024

I will be on better behaviour from now on! Unfortunately, though, we could not find the original creator of this video, if you are the creator, or know of the creator, please contact us, and we’ll give proper credit.