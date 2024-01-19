The past year or so has been filled with some very strange instances occurring on flights and airports. We get it, airports can be stressful, and so can the whole process of catching flights. But they’re also public spaces and that means we’ve all gotta remain calm, collected and polite. Unfortunately, and due to poor circumstances, some recent events at airports and flights have caught people’s attention for just how whack they are! Here, take a look at what we’re talking about.
1. An Indigo passenger attacking the pilot
On a Delhi-Goa IndiGo flight, a passenger attacked the co-pilot when he was announcing a delay in the journey.
2. Man getting locked in the restroom of a plane
On a flight from Mumbai to Bengaluru, a man got locked inside the restroom of a SpiceJet flight and was let out and rescued after the flight landed in Bengaluru. A note was even slipped to him from under the door, it asked him to close the lid of the commode, sit on it, and secure himself when the plane was landing.
3. When a door of an aeroplane cabin blew off!
An Alaska Airlines Boeing 737-9 MAX faced an emergency recently when the door of its cabin blew off mid-air. The flight was diverted safely back to Portland though, and the entire situation is being investigated currently.
4. When a man tried to smuggle otters and a prairie dog onto a flight
This occurred sometime in December last year at Suvarnabhumi Airport (BKK) in Bangkok, Thailand. When airport officials realised a man had a suspicious bulge in his pants, and upon inspection, they found that he was trying to smuggle 2 otters and a prairie dog.
5. When a security officer was caught swallowing cash
A security screening officer at Manila’s Ninoy Aquino International Airport (MNL) was caught swallowing cash. Around $300 to be precise.
6. People eating right on the runway of a flight
When because of a delay, passengers of a Goa-Delhi flight ate their dinner on a Mumbai airport runway.
7. When a biohazard ‘accident’ on a flight, led to the flight going right back
When an episode of diarrhoea on a Delta Air Lines flight was so severe, it forced the flight to turn around.
8. Another Delta flight where a passenger soiled themselves
According to this Reddit thread, a Delta flight flying from Birmingham, Alabama, to Atlanta, Georgia had an incident where a person soiled their seat and sat in the seat until the landing. Yep, you read that right.
What a strange series of events we’ve seen.