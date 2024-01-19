The past year or so has been filled with some very strange instances occurring on flights and airports. We get it, airports can be stressful, and so can the whole process of catching flights. But they’re also public spaces and that means we’ve all gotta remain calm, collected and polite. Unfortunately, and due to poor circumstances, some recent events at airports and flights have caught people’s attention for just how whack they are! Here, take a look at what we’re talking about.

1. An Indigo passenger attacking the pilot

On a Delhi-Goa IndiGo flight, a passenger attacked the co-pilot when he was announcing a delay in the journey.

Credit: YouTube

2. Man getting locked in the restroom of a plane

On a flight from Mumbai to Bengaluru, a man got locked inside the restroom of a SpiceJet flight and was let out and rescued after the flight landed in Bengaluru. A note was even slipped to him from under the door, it asked him to close the lid of the commode, sit on it, and secure himself when the plane was landing.

Passenger on SpiceJet Mum-Blr flight gets stuck in toilet. Door won’t open, lock jammed. Crew slips him this note between the cracks on the folding door. ✈️🚽 pic.twitter.com/0jZ98p8m5A — Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) January 17, 2024

3. When a door of an aeroplane cabin blew off!

An Alaska Airlines Boeing 737-9 MAX faced an emergency recently when the door of its cabin blew off mid-air. The flight was diverted safely back to Portland though, and the entire situation is being investigated currently.

🚨#BREAKING: Alaska Airlines Forced to Make an Emergency Landing After Large Aircraft Window Blows Out Mid-Air ⁰⁰📌#Portland | #Oregon

⁰A Forced emergency landing was made of Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 at Portland International Airport on Friday night. The flight, traveling… pic.twitter.com/nt0FwmPALE — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) January 6, 2024

4. When a man tried to smuggle otters and a prairie dog onto a flight

This occurred sometime in December last year at Suvarnabhumi Airport (BKK) in Bangkok, Thailand. When airport officials realised a man had a suspicious bulge in his pants, and upon inspection, they found that he was trying to smuggle 2 otters and a prairie dog.

Credit: simpleflying.com

5. When a security officer was caught swallowing cash

A security screening officer at Manila’s Ninoy Aquino International Airport (MNL) was caught swallowing cash. Around $300 to be precise.

WATCH: A video obtained by CNN Philippines shows a member of the Office for Transportation Security seemingly swallowing the dollar bills she allegedly stole from a passenger at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1. pic.twitter.com/hKw3ggahNq — CNN Philippines (@cnnphilippines) September 20, 2023

6. People eating right on the runway of a flight

When because of a delay, passengers of a Goa-Delhi flight ate their dinner on a Mumbai airport runway.

passengers of IndiGo Goa-Delhi who after 12 hours delayed flight got diverted to Mumbai having dinner just next to indigo plane pic.twitter.com/jGL3N82LNS — JΛYΣƧΉ  (@baldwhiner) January 15, 2024

7. When a biohazard ‘accident’ on a flight, led to the flight going right back

When an episode of diarrhoea on a Delta Air Lines flight was so severe, it forced the flight to turn around.

Credit: Best Life

8. Another Delta flight where a passenger soiled themselves

According to this Reddit thread, a Delta flight flying from Birmingham, Alabama, to Atlanta, Georgia had an incident where a person soiled their seat and sat in the seat until the landing. Yep, you read that right.

Credit: Reddit

What a strange series of events we’ve seen.