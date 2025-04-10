So, there’s this absolutely unhinged thing that just happened in India. Two women (one holding a BABY!) got attacked because they said “excuse me” instead of speaking the local language. I’m not even making this up.

“Words are, in my not-so-humble opinion, our most inexhaustible source of magic.” — Albus Dumbledore

Picture this: You’re just trying to get into your own apartment building on your scooter, someone’s blocking the way, and you say “excuse me.” Pretty basic, right? Well, apparently not. These women got jumped by multiple people for this “offense.”

Let that sink in. The universal phrase for “can I please get by?” somehow became a reason to get violent. It’s giving major “you can’t sit with us” energy, except instead of high school drama, it’s grown adults acting like language gatekeepers.

This isn’t just some random incident either. It’s part of a whole movement where certain political groups are storming into banks demanding everyone speak the local language. It’s basically the “this is America, speak English!” mentality, but make it India.

The whole thing is low-key terrifying when you think about it. We’re living in a time where language is becoming weaponized faster than Ranveer Singh changes his outfits. What’s next? Getting canceled for saying “thanks” in the wrong language?

It’s like we’re living in some bizarre episode of “Squid Games” where your language determines whether you survive to the next episode. Speak the wrong words and boom – you’re the next target.

The most messed up part? These bullies showed zero concern for the nine-month-old baby caught in the middle of their language tantrum. Imagine being so triggered by “excuse me” that you forget basic human decency.

Look, preserving local languages is important — no one’s arguing against that. But there’s a massive difference between celebrating your culture and going full Squid Game on anyone who doesn’t follow your language rules.

Let’s be real: this kind of extreme language policing isn’t about protecting culture. It’s about power and control, plain and simple. It’s about creating an “us vs. them” vibe where something as simple as “excuse me” makes you an outsider.

Because if saying “excuse me” becomes a crime, we’re all in serious trouble.