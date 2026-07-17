…And it’s a new KFC? What?

To be honest, the whole incident has resulted in quite a bit of confusion, because NOBODY understands what’s going on here.

But here’s what we DO know so far, though…

Over this past weekend, a striking new addition was added to Delhi’s street food stall family. The one named “KFC Wale” (scroll up and look at the featured image of this piece to see it 🙏).

They didn’t just take KFC’s name. They even copied their branding, with the ever-so-famous KFC mascot, Colonel Sanders, enjoying noodles (coming out of a burger??) on either side of the board.

To add further spice to the mystery here (pun may be intended), this thela didn’t stay in one place either. In fact, it was spotted all over Delhi, including very popular areas like Connaught Place, Sarojini Nagar, and even Dwarka.

Simply put, if you live anywhere in Delhi NCR, there’s a good chance you have spotted it yourself.

Now, for obvious reasons, many have suspected that this is a brand new marketing stunt by KFC. After all, who in the world would be this unapologetically bold about their design and branding, right?

But then something happened that seemingly discredited this theory completely!

Employees of a KFC outlet were seen getting into a little tiff with the owner of the “KFC Wale” thela. And simply put, this brings us to the starting point of this article – the one where we (yes, you and me) are beyond confused about what’s going on anymore.

Verbal kalesh b/w KFC wale guy vs real KFC over using their name😭💀 https://t.co/2aU9QLaiVk pic.twitter.com/tuygSKvnAS — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) July 11, 2026

This incident led to a whole lot of comments and jokes about the incident on social media. And while there were a wide range of takes on this subject, there was one commonality between all of them – everyone seems to be on the ‘KFC Wale’ side of the fence on this one!



KFC wale.. Kyu nhi chalega… 100% chalega bas khana achcha ho.. — Suaib Gour (@suaibgada) July 12, 2026

And of course, since we do live in the 21st century, memes were always going to be part of this rampant discussion.



The discussion around this situation got so loud, even some pretty big brands got in on the fun.



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7 AM flight checklist:

✅ Boarding pass

✅ Window seat

✅ KFC WALE before takeoff 😌🍗



The OG might open later, but hunger doesn’t.#TravelReels #FlySmart #EaseMyTrip pic.twitter.com/htjmry8SQa — EaseMyTrip.com (@EaseMyTrip) July 14, 2026

All jokes aside though, the fact that there have been no real answers here only makes this whole situation all the more enticing. After all, could the argument have been orchestrated? Could this all be a part of some master strategy by the famous fast-food chain?

And if it isn’t, how far can ‘KFC Wale’ go? After waging such a massive war, can it truly come away victorious??

Whatever the case may be, you can bet your bottom dollar I will be waiting EAGERLY for any updates in this situation.