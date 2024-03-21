When it comes to public spaces, decency is the number one rule. When you’re sharing a space with others, the bare minimum you can do is to maintain decency and basic etiquette. After all, others don’t have to suffer nuisance and inconvenience because of you.

Speaking of which, we came across a Reddit thread where people have shared the most disgusting things they've seen in public and it's such an intriguing read. Here, take a look: 1. "I used to go to the public library to use their computers. I learned that there's plenty of weird guys willing to jerk off under the desks." – Cenoflame 2. "Saw a woman at a bus stop trying to hack up some phlegm, but it caught in her throat – so she reached in and pulled it out with her thumb and forefinger. It was like some cave glow worm. She then shook the sticky giblet from her hand onto the pavement. Grim af." Dimpsey_Hills

3. "Took a Greyhound to Lexington, KY back about 20 years ago. A man sat next to me, only carrying a Walmart bag. Inside this bag he had three cans of tuna and a jar of mayonnaise. Dumped all contents inside, then proceeded to eat it directly out of the bag using only his mouth. I had to sit next to him for four more hours after this and the farts were more diabolical than anything my dog has ever done." – littlechangeling

4. "My mom used to work for a casino. Walking through it one time I saw a lady at a slot machine who hadn't showered in god knows how long, had a huge brown stain on her dress and the chair she was sitting on had something dripping off of it. Gambling addiction is more than a problem." – h00psz004

5. "Someone decided to dump his explosive diarrhea from a bridge into the water and I witnessed everything. A lot stayed on the bridge." – Frasteras

6. "My buddy was driving me home from jail and while on the interstate, a silver sedan zoomed right through the median (at 70mph or faster) and hit the back tire of the truck in front of us. The truck wasn't a semi, but it had like, 8 massive tires on it; Needless to say I was shocked when that tiny, plastic sedan managed to knock that truck over. We got out, being that we were one vehicle behind the crash, to go see if she was okay somehow. She was decapitated. " – awshitnoway 7. "I was eating a nice meal with my fiance.. Look out the window to see a Homeless Man, just going for a piss on his friend (Who was sleeping). Like, a Dark Yellow, Blood Colour – Only for his friend to get up and chase him with a large looking knife thing. Sad Thing is… About 3 days later he was found dead on the floor outside the same restaurant." – typical-metro95

8. "My city has public water fountains called Benson Bubblers that constantly spurt a little bit of water pointing straight up. The spurt is about 1-1.5 inches tall. Fresh, clean drinking water for anyone walking in the city… at least, they used to be clean. Anyway, a homeless woman was using one as a bidet. I've seen this once in person, and there are multiple videos online." – Tasty_Cornbread

9. "Was on the bus and there was a couple, the gentleman took a seat and the lady was standing, about 10 minutes later he started loudly sniffing her crotch like a dog, grabbing her ass etc, making the loud licking noises. Pretty ewwww." – simping4reyna

10. "Watched a woman pour ranch dressing directly into her purse. I normally ignore food shoplifting but…I had to stare at that for a moment. Found the bottle later half empty." – Shy-Prey

What in the absolute-bizarre-incidents is this?