Warner Brothers, buy the rights of this film before anyone else does.

An ordinary flight has turned into an extraordinary (and WTF-coded) experience when a passenger tried to open an emergency door while the plane was still in flight. A little over five minutes before landing in Varanasi, a passenger on a domestic IndiGo flight made this claim: “I was under the influence of a ghost.” Authorities launched an investigation, while gossip-hungry internet users began to respond to the event, stating “Shaitan made him do it” in jest.

IndiGo Flight Incident: Passenger Tries Opening Emergency Exit Before Landing in Varanasi

IndiGo Flight 6E-185 departed Bangalore and was bound for Varanasi. Shortly before landing at Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport (VNS), around 10:20 PM, an individual attempted to open the emergency exit door.

Yes, the passengers were just as anxious as you are right about now and then…

The crew of the aircraft could see the individual making this attempt, and as a result, the pilot aborted the landing and performed a go-around; this is a standard procedure by pilots who need to land an aircraft when the crew perceives that it will be unsafe to do so.

Without the quick action of the crew, this situation could have resulted in a very dangerous incident with over 100 passengers onboard.

SIGH!

The aircraft landed safely at approximately 10:35 PM, however, approximately 115 passengers on board were quite shaken.

Repeated Attempt Raises Alarm: Passenger Earlier Tried Tampering With Exit Door Mid-Flight



What is even more concerning about this incident is that this was not a standalone event. Authorities disclosed the individual seated at the emergency exit had previously attempted to open the emergency exit shortly after takeoff out of Bengaluru.

Bro pulled the same stunt twice, GUTS!

At that time, a flight attendant intervened, subdued this individual and issued a warning to him. Forwarding from that time, the situation seemed to air itself out, and therefore the flight proceeded with no disruption due to this behaviour, that was until he tried to open it again at the final approach into the airport.

The sequential pattern of these actions indicate a trend of inappropriate actions rather than a single event, bringing into question the screening and monitoring of passengers during flight and how they are controlled and monitored.

Who Is Mohammad Adnan? Passenger Detained After IndiGo Flight Security Breach

The individual who attempted to open the exit is an individual named Mohammad Adnan, 26 years from Mau, Uttar Pradesh. Upon safely landing, he was placed into custody (with no further disruption) of the airline, then the CISF (Central Industrial Security Force) and subsequently delivered to his local law enforcement.

He was charged with Section 125, which relates to endangerment to life or personal safety. The charge was brought forward by an IndiGo Assistant Security Manager.

After questioning, the authorities released the individual from charge to his family. However, this man is still under police investigation.

The ‘Ghost’ That Started the Online Firestorm

When being questioned, the passenger provided a nonsensical argument that he was “under the influence of a ghost” at the time of this action; the result of which incited an online frenzy.

Bro is gaslighter final boss, bhoot ko bhi nahi baksha.

Later, he retracted his statement and said he didn’t know the emergency hatch would open by pulling on the emergency exit handle since the handle made no sense to him and he thought it just meant he would be able to open up the hatch on arrival and he had no intention of doing this. This change in explanation raised eyebrows amongst both authorities and those in the community.

Hmm, fishy and how!

While authorities have yet to confirm whether or not the passenger has any form of mental health issue, the unusual explanation quickly became what people were discussing online.

People React: “Shaitan Made Him Do It”

As more details became available, screenshots of Reddit’s conversation about the incident quickly spread across the web.

Because what does the internet love more than a half-baked story online?

Response varied from sarcastic humour to concern, with some accusing the passenger of providing a poor excuse for what happened because that is what people do to avoid being held responsible and others inferring comedy through pop culture references and horror fiction.

For instance, a user joked about a “ghost that screams in your ear five times a day,” and yet another hinted the passenger had watched too many episodes of Supernatural before getting onto the plane.

Many of the comments contained a more serious tone, with many preferring not to make light of the situation, but who suggested the individual in question should undergo a mental evaluation vs. be ridiculed outright.

Nevertheless, there were also many responses that were satirical, with numerous individuals sarcastically framing this incident as merely another instance of “Shaitaan made him do it.”

Aviation Safety Explained: Can Emergency Exit Doors Actually Open Mid-Air?



While there are many humorous ways to react to this incident on the internet, aviation experts have reiterated that this should be taken very seriously.

And we can’t agree more.

The Emergency Exit Door of each aircraft is fitted with multiple safety devices/features, thus greatly reducing its opportunity to be opened while flying if the cabin pressure is different from outside of the aircraft. Tampering with the doors (or beginning to) represents a large threat to the safety of all passengers, particularly during times when landing; therefore, the pilot’s decision to perform a go-around indicates that the safety of the passengers is in jeopardy, thereby emphasizing the extreme nature of the situation.

Go-arounds also present their own problems (e.g., extra fuel usage), but they are absolutely necessary when the pilot deems the safety of the passengers to be at risk. Coordination must occur between the pilot and Air Traffic Control before being cleared to execute a go-around, and there is a heightened level of alertness required of cabin crew and passengers alike.

Airlines operating in India have created a set of established security protocols and practices to handle unruly passengers. Cabin crew members strictly adhere to these security protocols; the pilot followed security protocols for go-around after the second failed landing attempt.

There is uncertainty surrounding the involvement of both the CISF and law enforcement agencies after the conclusion of the incident, but all legal matters will be handled through their normal course (i.e., within their respective legal systems). The booking of the accused under Section 125 illustrates how seriously the authorities view any threat to passenger safety.

Additionally, once the investigation is complete there will be a possibility of further punishments, including being banned from flying.