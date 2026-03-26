An unusual development occurred when a Supreme Court Committee suggested to the Centre that they remove the Transgender Persons Amendment Bill (2026). Their rationale is that they believe the amendment affects the protection of one of the most important rights recognized by the Supreme Court regarding transgender people in 2014; the self-identification of gender.

It’s funny how much the right to self-identify as your gender (once regarded as a hallmark of progressive values) is now at the heart of this post-policy rollback debate.

SC-Appointed Panel Urges Centre to Withdraw Transgender Bill 2026

Justice Asha Menon-led advisory committee is not shy about stating that, according to the proposed changes to the Bill, transgender rights are being set back; in fact, the advisory committee calls this proposed change to the Bill a “huge setback” for transgender rights and specifically points out that this Bill violates the Supreme Court’s landmark decision made in the NALSA v. Union of India case.

Are we moving backwards? This statement defines the pulse of the people who thought 2026 is going on (so yeah, basically everyone).

For those unfamiliar with the 2014 decision, this was a case where the Supreme Court stated that gender identity is defined by each individual’s own sense of self and can’t be validated by another person (a physician, a district official, or an employer) solely based on the contents of a government file or record.

When the proposed new amendment then states that “you can be awarded your right to self-identification, if you get it approved/endorsed,” they are discouraging individuals from exercising their self-definition.

The advisory committee emphasized that requiring transgender people to be evaluated by Medical Boards to receive approval to proceed with transition to their preferred gender identity will result in violations of individual dignity, privacy, and bodily autonomy. The committee also cautioned that provisions in the new Bill requiring reporting of gender-affirming services could result in violent violations of one’s right to privacy.

What The Bill Proposes (And Why Is Everyone Mad)

The Amendment Bill has introduced a range of major changes that many people are unhappy with:

removal/weakening of self /perceived gender identity provision

requires medical board approval before legally recognising

redefines the person who qualifies as “transgender”

Supporters may argue that this provides more structure to the process but hey, critics say that it introduces even more surveillance and ask what good is that gonna do to the society?

Lok Sabha Passes Bill Amid Opposition Walkout and Rising Criticism

The Lok Sabha passed the Bill, and many Opposition members walked out in protest. Now the Bill moves through Rajya Sabha, yes, but it has received a considerable amount of pushback from the transgender community, activists, lawyers, and mental health professionals all demonstrating concern about the Bill being a step towards institutionalising discrimination rather than eliminating discrimination.

Additionally, the Supreme Court’s own advisory panel has advised the government to withdraw the bill entirely. This is not a normal disagreement about something; the Internet believes this is a constitutional red flag.

Reddit Reacts 😳😳😳

If you want to look at the pulse beyond the official statements, Reddit provides a good way to view raw and absolutely unfiltered public opinion.

Some people on Reddit pointed out how it is a contradiction to have self-identification but require verification, and to a greater extent the Bill demonstrates deep-rooted societal biases and a general discomfort with gender diversity.

A number of comments were very blunt in their opinions. This is not about policy; it is about control.

Of course, there are those whose opinions were not so well thought out. Those who are frustrated and upset provide the same sentiments but from different angles right now. Overall, the opinions reflected some thoughtfulness, there are also a lot of people that are watching closely, and aren’t convinced.

Ultimately, the Question is, Who Defines Identity?

The primary issue here is not necessarily that the Bill may be problematic; the bigger issue is who defines identity in a democratic society.

Legitimacy of the Court’s Advisory Panel has been placed out there by the Advisory Panel therefore causing pressure on the Central Government to consider their decisions prior to moving the law forward. Because once identity needs someone’s approval, it becomes no longer a right, but becomes a privilege.

The government can choose to proceed, amend, or withdraw the Bill or a court may ultimately rule on its constitutionality. For now, anxieties rise and the layers remain unresolved. What we do know is this is now more than a legislative revision, it is a watershed moment for India’s ongoing dialogue around the rights/recognition and the limits of the states’ power.