There is a discourse going on online about how we’ve all collectively gone through some sort of a time jump; Straight from 2019 to 2024. Though, at first, this sounds a little strange, what @auraambitions‘ tweet really implies is how fast time went by between the years 2019 to the present day, 2024.

Credit: Giphy

It seems almost all of us are on the same page about how the pandemic has robbed us of so many years! Many of us went through the biggest life changes ever in the last 5 years. Some of us graduated from school/college, changed jobs, grew up and matured a great deal during this entire phase. Yet it still feels like time kind of froze after 2019. Here’s the original tweet:

The time jump from 2019 to 2024 feels unnatural — ✨Goku’s sis ✨ (@auraambitions) January 17, 2024

And here’s the conversation it started:

It feels like a decade literally — Sadia (@SadiaShaukat10) January 18, 2024

Quickest 5 years of my life I swear https://t.co/CwjWCIEKQ4 — mads👩🏻‍💻cyber bae (@inreGray) January 20, 2024

I’ve lived 3 different lives since 2019 lol https://t.co/66w5EUrhhY — BIG T (@TeahPearl) January 17, 2024

I just been vibing trying to ignore it 😭 — HotepQueen (@HotepQueen) January 18, 2024

the amount of trauma i’ve gone through is just https://t.co/qxO1PRvIWt pic.twitter.com/hh82iynebu — alex 🌈🌙 🪐 (@seagulllor) January 21, 2024

Credit: Giphy

COVID robbed us of so many years. It feels like a blur https://t.co/Yn6hh96Rot — Batmati 🦇 (@azzytwin6) January 18, 2024

The way I still look at 2019 like it was 2 years ago.. Covid has actually fucked up my perception of time badly https://t.co/6A7ZXjyhED — clo 🐰☁️ (@chloehenryxxo) January 21, 2024

evidence of global trauma baby!! https://t.co/MjpwcY0VXA — astro himbo 🐺 BOOKS OPEN! (@MxMercuri) January 18, 2024

and before we know it it’ll be 2029. Time needs to slow the fuck down… https://t.co/EkrDBHmu3M pic.twitter.com/Vtwyadasay — Elias 🇵🇸 (@bodtstein) January 18, 2024

Imagine going back in time 5 years and then having to prove it by telling them what was about to happen in the 5 years. There's no way anyone would believe you https://t.co/3D41XWWEBW — Alex Twinspark (@ATwinspark) January 18, 2024

Everyone thinks the world ended in 2012 when in reality it was 2020 https://t.co/OmWhfq6VwB — longback lin (@_lupee_loo) January 21, 2024

Last year is still 2019 till further notice for me. I've never recovered tbh https://t.co/iE4cHLo28s — HONEY 🇵🇸 (@huntyFLASH) January 18, 2024

2019 was the last pure year of life if we being honest https://t.co/F2ZuiOw7iG — TOINE ! (@ImJustToine) January 18, 2024

I went from a student to a working person too quickly😔 https://t.co/86Vnpdxe1R — 𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐚. 🧚🏽‍♀️ (@___tshego) January 21, 2024

longest 5 years of my life (started med school in 2019) but I changed more in these five years than the five before them and aH I'm approaching the person I finally want to be. 🙏🏽🧿 https://t.co/X2D2lIybZJ — khalid 👑 (@celicalms) January 21, 2024

Credit: Giphy

We’ve been through a lot, all of us, let’s give each other some grace.