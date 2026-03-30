This is the story of a 47-year-old man from Mysuru, yup forty-freakin-seven, when you’re supposed to worry about your kid’s future and life insurance, this man has been worrying the whole country for reasons unknown!

He, who goes by the name of Srinivas Louis, has been at the centre of one of India’s largest hoax bomb threat schemes, leaving institutions all around India reeling. Suspicion surrounds Louis as the perpetrator of sending over 1,100 emails to various locations, and now he is in police custody where law enforcement will work to understand both the reasoning behind his actions and the operator behind the bomb threats.

Welcome to today’s episode of “Ye sab ho raha hai kya India mein?”

Who Is Srinivas Louis? Mysuru Man Behind 1,100 Hoax Bomb Threat Emails in India

Srinivas Louis’ life in Mysuru did not seem particularly extraordinary when viewed from the outside. Louis, initially from Bengaluru, has resided in a rental home with his mother, a retired government employee, in the Brindavan Layout neighbourhood of Mysuru since moving there. Because Louis was unmarried and did not spend a lot of time in public view, he had a postgraduate degree but had no employment at the time of his arrest. His family relied almost entirely on his mother’s pension for support, and he had very few connections to people or activities of social concern.

Louis may be experiencing mental illness according to law enforcement, though that aspect is still under investigation; those facts will be very relevant to understanding how to investigate a case that is both a cybercrime and psychological matter.

1,100 Hoax Bomb Threat Emails Case: How Schools, Courts and Government Offices Were Targeted

The extent of this case is not just the actions by one individual but also the sheer volume of individuals involved and incidents occurring over an extended period of time. In fact, over a period of time extending from March 2025 to March 2026, hundreds of institutions throughout India received hoax bomb threats; the DI/DN-NCR regionIn September 2025, more than 300 schools throughout Delhi received emails indicating a threat leading to mass evacuations.

Similar threats were reported by other cities (ex. Bengaluru, Jaipur, Mumbai, Noida), which contributed to a period of constant disruption and a significant diversion of resources by authorities (e.g. emergency response, security sweeps, public assurance).

The authorities saw the threats develop a pattern, with threats sent to lift high-profile institutions such as courts, schools, and government buildings, showing that the intention behind the emails was to maximize the psychological effect of a threat rather than cause physical injury.

Bro is just doing everything for a “Kick” at this point.

Some threats also referred to past acts of terrorism, and linked themselves with known foreign intelligence agencies, specifically those of Pakistan. All of these claims were later proven to be fabrications.

The repetitive nature of the emails, their timing, and their overall similarity led law enforcement agencies to escalate their investigations into what they considered to be a coordinated and possibly sophisticated campaign.

Hmm, sus and how!

Digital Trail and VPN Use: How Unencrypted Emails Helped Crack the Hoax Threat Case

Despite Louis’s attempts at hiding his identity through the use of multiple means of communication (e.g. VPN, etc.), there were technical discrepancies in his operation that made it possible for investigators to lose him. Investigators determined that multiple emails had been sent using non-encrypted means of communication and, through the collection of digital evidence, investigators learned of Louis’s location in Mysuru through the combination of digital resources collected through technical surveillance and local law enforcement intelligence.

The origin of the emails was tracked by a team from the cyber unit of the Delhi Police with the assistance of Karnataka law enforcement, and a surprise raid was carried out at Louis’s residence with the assistance of officers at the VV Puram Mysuru police station.

Arrest in Mysuru: Delhi Police and Karnataka Teams Seize Laptop, SIM Cards and Devices

Policemen have just returned from a raid where they seized many items part of the operation, including laptops, mobile phones and SIM cards. These items are currently on forensic examination to ascertain the full extent of the activities of the accused and also to establish any other ways to communicate or target anyone.

Following Louis’ arrest and initial questioning, he was taken before a local court in Mysuru and is now in the custody of the Delhi Police and being brought to the capital on transit remand for further interrogation.

According to police sources, he admitted to sending the threat messages. Yes, the confession has been recorded.

However, investigators are cautious since there is still more investigation needed to be done, which will help them determine what his full involvement is, why he did it, and if he acted independently.

Also, authorities are examining whether any earlier hoax threats reported from various areas of the nation are linked to him. If so, it could open up the scope of the investigation further.

Confession and Evidence: What Srinivas Louis Told Police During Interrogation

Because of the wide-range of threats, multiple First Information Reports (FIRs) are being filed in various states. Additionally, one of the most notable FIRs was filed by a judge of the Delhi High Court after receiving a threat via email, which shows just how f***ng serious this investigation is.

Law enforcement agencies from many jurisdictions are cooperating in the consolidation of evidence to build a complete legal case against the accused.

Motive and Possible Links: Are There Accomplices in the Hoax Bomb Threat Case?

The first question and the central focus of the entire investigation is, “Why?”

Any sane person would ask, “Why would he do this?”

Though the accused has made a statement regarding the alleged confession, this does little to answer the question of motive for the suspect’s actions. While police are currently reviewing several possible motivations, such as psychological reasons, the need to inflict upheaval in society, or other personal detriments to character, the lack of answers leads to numerous possibilities of motive.

Law enforcement officials have suggested that the perpetrator, Srinivas Louis, appears to have targeted particular well-known institutions with the intent to cause maximum panic. So, you’re telling us he was supposedly doing all this “for the plot?”

Un-freakin-believeable!

Whether this was motivated by an ideological standpoint, personal resentment, and/or mental health ailments, is still to be determined.

Cyber Crime Lessons: How One Mysuru Man Triggered India’s Biggest Hoax Bomb Threat Scare

The power of the actions allegedly committed by Srinivas Louis reaches far beyond only the disruptive actions. Each separate hoax threat created a series of emergency activations, including emergency evacuations, and exhaustive security checks, all of which have resulted in a tremendous strain on many law enforcement agencies and local administrative agencies.

Additionally, the repetitive virtue of the hoax threats created an increase in public anxiety, while institutions struggled to determine what type of practical steps they should take to be cautious yet remain in business as ‘normal.’

It was a true “WTH is up with the universe” coded situation! Little did we know, this panic was born out of a little universe created in the mind of a man in Mysuru.

Ultimately, this provides an exemplary illustration of how, even though nothing happens physically, that through the use of digital tools, any set of digital actions can cause omg level of physical harm on an extraordinarily large scale.

As Srinivas Louis is taken to Delhi for additional questioning, investigators will continue to identify and connect the available piecemeal evidence to create a clear evidence structure of the case. This will include reviewing all available digital evidence, mapping all locations claimed to have been victimized by these hoax threats, and trying to identify if there were any accomplices involved in the conspiracy.

The outcome of this investigation will likely have long-lasting ramifications with regard to future law enforcement responses to similar threats, especially at a time when the increase in the use of digital tools to create a large-scale disruption will continue to exist.

The digital world ought to be the doom for us, and this case is more than a proof of that.

The Story Beyond the Headlines

Much of the media framing of this story has been on the total number of disruptions from hoax threats and the large-scale panic that has been created. The true story lies in the person behind them; meaning Srinivas Louis is not simply a name, but a man whose personal circumstances, mental condition, and choices created a nationwide crisis (and HOW!)

It created such great panic in the hearts and minds of the people of India, to say the least.