Let’s be honest, those of us who grew up watching Bollywood movies also knew that many of them were inspired by Hollywood movies or shows. But as long as the audience could see the makers made an effort to create something, the films usually worked. But the same cannot be said for every creative project. Especially for, Not an Awkward Interview, a series of interviews that Netflix began releasing with Aishwarya Mohanraj as the host.

Sadly, both Ziwe and the Aishwarya Mohanraj’s Not an Awkward Interview have a conversation style that appear to be the same and Twitter has caught on. Ziwe was cancelled after two seasons. And people are furious that Netflix has allegedly taken format inspiration from a show by an African American creator. Especially, because African American creators are significantly under-recognized .

This is NUTS. I’m enraged on Ziwe’s behalf. @netflix should be ashamed. pic.twitter.com/iyG430MHrS — Brittani Nichols (@BisHilarious) April 28, 2023 Here’s what other people have to say about the observation:

You know that’s what India does right? Salaam-e-Ishq is based off Love Actually. Hollywood, Bollywood. pic.twitter.com/sUTtiRjSid — Barbara (@barrrberrr2) April 28, 2023

it’s like Black creatives are the blueprint or something (yikes on several levels) — Lydia Okello (@styleisstyle) April 28, 2023

Wait a minute, what exactly is the rage about? Because the concept of Aishwarya’s series is more around the awkward interviews conducted in the style of the Chicken Shop Dates.

AND the set has been different for all the interviews so far — sal⁷ (@enthusiasmspasm) April 29, 2023

i know this can’t b about a pink room lmfao what am i missing? — vegan edibles 🌱 (@zashinyc) April 30, 2023

Lol what’s the big deal? You know right that show will be a hot in India? It’s catered to that audience. Just let it go — 6tesh👏🏾 (@NW_FreshPrince) April 29, 2023

This is so similar I kinda wonder if it isn't an official format change/adaptation but I can't find any credits to even check. — LilahV (@lilahv) April 28, 2023

I'm an Indian filmmaker & studied Bollywood Film History, like how they started making remakes of old Hollywood musicals back in the 70's.

This isn't a remake. This is stealing from Ziwe. whose show was cancelled, & marketing it to a large indian audience as their own. RACISmmm — 🌕☀️stuti 🌟🌻 (@cyborgstuti) April 29, 2023

Is it so hard to just change it a little bit??? Like at least change the set colors?? — 🔞Rehndart🔞 (@Eropleasing) April 29, 2023

I'm not american so i was really confused. Like, "what's the problem? They have an Us version and a indian version of the show". Then I looked It up.

Wow they have no shame — Laura Palmer dentro do saco de lixo (@Bah_Howard) April 28, 2023

netflix’s version looks like a pink/vs dressing room. ziwes has depth, detail and a dash of individuality/personality. they can copy but they can never be her. — «lex» (@lexjeanne) April 28, 2023

As a desi, this is shameful but expected 🤦🏽 — Magali Vaz 🇮🇳 (@magali_c) April 28, 2023

As an apology Netflix should save the Ziwe TV show as it's cancelled by showtime — ed com w  (@edineiwes) April 28, 2023

Yooo this is trash, a blatant rip off, the show was not renewed, just hire ziwe. I think we need a streaming service that creates new seasons of cancelled too soon black lead shows: ziwe, Sherman's showcase, south side, sam Jay, Wayne's brothers, ect… — Ronnie Cameron (@ArchCamCam) April 29, 2023

This is reckless plagiarism. Like didn't even change the name on the paper levels of plagiarism — Justin (@JQ_the_P) April 28, 2023

it’s giving original vs shein — psycho, priceless (@KeystoneLite716) April 28, 2023

What do you think? Does it seem like plagiarism to you?