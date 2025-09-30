If Paris Fashion Week 2025 taught us anything, it’s that sometimes, the most viral moment isn’t about sequins or selfies, it’s about heart. Imagine the City of Lights buzzing with couture chaos, but it’s Aishwarya Rai Bachchan pressing pause to comfort an emotional fan who made the whole world say, “BRB, crying.” This wasn’t just another pap shot or blink-and-miss-it runway moment. It was pure, unscripted empathy, filmi tears, group hugs, and main character energy, LIVE!

1. “Main Character Energy, With Tissues.”

Image courtesy Republic World.

So, here’s the scene: Paris Fashion Week SS26 is all set, A-listers are rushing between shows, and Aishwarya, legend-mode ON, stops mid-glam to hug and console a teary-eyed fan. No diva drama, just pure ‘kind soul’ vibes, as caught in a now-viral video. Comments? Full of “She’s the standard,” “Queen,” and honestly, “Mumma-level comfort.”

2. “Paris, But Make It Shaahi.”

Image courtesy Masala.

Before her wholesome moment broke the timeline, Aishwarya’s runway walk had already set Paris ablaze. Black velvet, jeweled sherwani vibes, OTT cuffs, the look screamed, ‘global icon meets desi royalty’. Netizens rebranded her (again) as a “global phenomenon.” The signature flying kiss and Namaste combo? Classic Aish. Every pind and Paris corner was served!

3. “Aaradhya: Wholesome Hype Team Unlocked.”

Mother-daughter duos, but make it celebrity: Aaradhya Rai Bachchan’s calm, cool presence next to her mom had internet hearts doing gymnastics. Channeling chic but age-appropriate style, Aaradhya didn’t overshadow; she amplified the moment. Their PFW cameos have always been crowd favorites, with Aaradhya delivering quiet support (and major ghar-wali vibes) at every global stage, Cannes to Paris. Remember the time they chilled backstage with Kendall Jenner? They’ve been making waves since 2023, let’s just say, wholesome content goals!

Image courtesy India Today.

4. “In a Week of Couture, a 5‑Second Hug Won the Internet.”

Let’s be real: Fashion Week is usually influencer reels, ‘who wore what,’ and blink-and-miss drama. But this time, it was empathy, not the outfit change, that got saved and shared the most. That quick, genuine celebrity hug was a reminder: parasocial bonding is real, and a 5-second gesture can be more iconic than any runway twirl. Viral algorithm, take notes: All it takes is star power, a sweet visual, and a moment that hits you right in the feels. POV: your eyeliner survives Paris rain, but not Aishwarya’s hug.

5. “Kindness Is Always in Style (And a Hug Always Hits Harder).”

When fashion meets feel-good, virality happens. In a week of designer noise, Aishwarya’s hug reminded us: real warmth never goes out of style, and tbh, Aaradhya’s hype energy was chef’s kiss. Was it the runway slay or the wholesome hug that made you double-tap and DM your BFF? What are your favourite Paris Fashion Week moments?