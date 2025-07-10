Sardaar Ji 3, starring Diljit Dosanjh and Hania Aamir, is out here breaking box office records like it’s on a global treasure hunt. But here’s the total plot twist: this mega Punjabi hit never saw the inside of an Indian theatre. No filmi Friday crowds, no popcorn fights at PVR, nada! So, how did this movie achieve “highest-grossing Punjabi film of the year” status? Let’s break down the drama, meme-worthy moments, and the wild backstory that’s got desis everywhere saying, “Bhai, kya scene hai?”

1. Box Office Records, But No Ticket in India?!

Don’t underestimate the power of Punjabi cinema, especially when Diljit’s involved. Sardaar Ji 3 smashed it worldwide, pulling in a whopping Rs 18.1 crore on its opening weekend and flexed even harder with a Rs 33.60 crore haul in its first week. Friday saw Rs 4.32 crore, Saturday jumped to Rs 6.71 crore, and Sunday settled at Rs 7.07 crore. But here’s the spicy part: none of that came from India, why? Because the film wasn’t even released here!

2. Records Go Brrrrr

On its opening day over there, the film collected Rs 3.5 crore, even shattering the previous record set by Salman Khan’s Sultan. Sultan collected Rs 3.4 crore back in the day, so yes, Diljit is officially king across the border. The movie went housefull in almost every major city, talk about a pan-Desi FOMO.

3. The Casting Controversy: Kya Scene Hai, Seriously?

People lost it because Hania Aamir, a Pakistani actor, was cast opposite Diljit. FWICE (the big daddy of film worker associations) wasn’t pleased and told the CBFC, “Agar izzat chahiye, then don’t give them certification!” Social media channels combusted with hashtags like #BoycottDiljit and spicy Twitter threads accusing the team of crossing ‘national lines’ too literally.

4. Diljit’s Dhamaal, But Dilemma Too

Diljit Dosanjh, who can usually do no wrong (except maybe break the Internet with his fashion), found himself smack in the middle of the drama. His defence? The movie was filmed long before the Pahalgam attack, but FWICE was not having it. Rumour mills started churning about a possible Diljit ban and whispers of him being replaced in projects like ‘Border 2’. Bollywood plot twists, but IRL.

5. Neeru Bajwa: Masterclass in Silent Protest

Sometimes silence says more than a thousand Twitter threads. Neeru Bajwa, Diljit’s co-star, quietly deleted all Sardaar Ji 3 promos from her socials. Was it her way of distancing herself from the mess, or a show of solidarity with Indian sentiment? Nobody’s saying it out loud, but the unfollow speaks volumes. Even in controversy, there’s a desi way to throw shade.

Yeah, it set global records and sparked balcony-seat-level drama, but it also showed that artists walk an impossible tightrope in today’s world. So, aap batao, team art, team outrage, or just here for the memes?