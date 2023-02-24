One of the biggest things SRK is known for is his impeccable manners and sense of hospitality. In fact, a recent conversation between Smriti Mundhra, the director of Netflix docuseries ‘ The Romantics’ and film critic Sucharita Tyagi has revealed the exact same thing.

ADVERTISEMENT Sucharita Tyagi has shared a snippet of the interview where Mundhra talks about how she and her crew were welcomed by Shah Rukh Khan. She mentions that the actor knew the names of every crew member,, shook hands with each of them during the introduction and greeted them with a lot of respect. He also made sure everyone was served piping hot tea and snacks! So very ‘dil waale Dilliwaale‘ if you ask me.

Sucharita Tyagi even spoke of how he almost always stands up every time a woman enters the room and sits down once she is seated. She also proceeded to say that there’s a reason that Shah Rukh Khan is one of the biggest stars of our time, this is obviously just one.

So, of course the internet had nothing but love for the actor post watching this clip. Here’s how people have responded to the endearing piece of information:

King Khan for obvious reasons.