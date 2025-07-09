Hrithik Roshan gets emotional as War 2 wraps up: 149 days of blood, sweat, and injuries

Hrithik Roshan just wrapped up ‘War 2’. 149 days of stunts, dance battles, and a fair share of bandages later, he called it an emotional farewell. But was it all paisa vasool? Let’s get behind the scenes and check out this wild ride.

1. The Marathon Madness: 149 Days, 24×7 Drama

149 days is longer than most people’s fitness resolutions! Hrithik wasn’t joking when he tweeted about the “relentless chase, action, dance, blood, sweat, injuries… and it was all WORTH IT!”. With shoots across Spain, Italy, Abu Dhabi, Japan, Russia, and our very own India, this was K3G meets Euro Trip. The sheer scale? Next-level. Respect to the man for not losing his sanity (or his six-pack)!

2. Hrithik vs. NTR: When Dance Becomes War 2.0

Even Greek Gods get nervous, especially when you’re about to go toe-to-toe with Jr NTR on the dance floor. Hrithik confessed his apprehension, saying he was “nervous ahead of the shoot” for his dance-off with NTR, who’s basically a beast in dance shoes. Choreographed by Bosco Martis, this was the ultimate showdown, not just a regular TikTok dance collab!

3. Injuries, Delays, and the Art of Jugaad

Nobody said looking cool was going to be easy. Hrithik picked up a leg injury during rehearsals, sending production into a minor panic mode. But the team was pure jugaadu: body doubles, rescheduling, and a whole lot of on-set brainstorming meant the show went on. Pro tip: If your Monday feels tough, just remember Hrithik filmed action scenes, with a busted leg!

4. That Wholesome Wrap Party Vibe

Hrithik celebrated the wrap-up with Jr NTR, Kiara Advani, director Ayan Mukerji, and the YRF squad at his place. Jr NTR wasn’t shy about giving kudos, calling Hrithik’s energy “unmatched” and the entire shoot an epic learning curve.

5. War 2: The Rollercoaster We Can’t Wait to Board

From full-power action scenes to those emotional AF wrap hugs, Hrithik’s ride through ‘War 2’ was total blockbuster material even before hitting cinemas. With the release set for August 14, 2025, there’s only one thing left: waiting to see if all that blood, sweat, and tears make it onscreen.