For a few days now, Delhi’s internet has felt unusually tense. Not because of a breaking crime story or a confirmed emergency, but because of a number, “807 missing people in 15 days.” The numbers have blown minds and saddened hearts alike. It is really the kind of news that can shock even Delhiites and question, “Wait, what is happening in this city?”

But but, this time, for a change, the capital may not be at fault. At least that’s what the official sources seem to claim. Because this online panic arrived at the exact same moment Mardaani 3 hit theatres. And suddenly, a question took over the discourse: was this fear being spread organically, or was someone pushing it?

Delhi Reports 800+ Missing

The claim was simple, terrifying, and perfectly built for the internet that more than 800 people have gone missing in Delhi in just fifteen days.

Official data has revealed that 807 missing persons reports have been filed in this time period, out of which, 509 were women and girls, 298 were men, 191 were minors while 616 were adults.

235 individuals have been officially traced by police as of yet, but still, 572 cases remain untraced, and these numbers reveal a stark difference and a worrying trend that cannot be ignored.

The officials also noted that the state of Delhi records 2,000 missing persons cases every month on average. Their words point at the trend that is not new for Delhi. The city’s missing persons data has remained broadly consistent over the years. What changed was not necessarily the scale of the issue; what changed was the storytelling around it.

Delhi Police Steps In: “This Panic Is Being Pushed Through Paid Promotion”

As the posts multiplied, the Delhi Police entered the conversation publicly. And their tone wasn’t just corrective, it was more on the suspicious end. On X (formerly Twitter), the police issued a statement:

“After following a few leads, we discovered that the hype around the surge in missing girls in Delhi is being pushed through paid promotion. Creating panic for monetary gains won’t be tolerated, and we’ll take strict action against such individuals.”

That one phrase, “paid promotion,” landed like a matchstick in dry grass. The police did not name anyone and did not mention Mardaani 3.

But the timing made people connect the dots instantly. A film about missing girls. A franchise built around trafficking. A marketing blitz. And now a viral statistic is spreading through reels and posts. The overlap was hard to ignore.

BJP Enters the Convo, Points Toward a “Hindi Film”

The controversy didn’t stay lonely for long before politics found it.

BJP IT Cell head Amit Malviya weighed in with his own allegation, suggesting that the missing children narrative was being amplified to promote a Hindi film.

“The claim that ‘so many children have gone missing from Delhi’ is being spread through a paid campaign to promote a Hindi film. The Delhi Police will obviously follow this up to its logical conclusion.”

He didn’t name Mardaani 3 either. But the reference was almost hard to miss, as Mardaani 3 had recently been released in theatres on January 30 with Rani Mukherjee returning as cop Shivani Shivaji Roy. Media and fans have always ran ahead of official confirmations, and this instance did not surprise.

YRF Responds: “We Strongly Deny These Accusations”

As the noise grew louder, Yash Raj Films issued a formal response to SCREEN, shutting down the suggestion that the studio was behind any sensationalism.

“Yash Raj Films is a 50-year-old company founded on the core principles of being highly ethical and transparent. We strongly deny the accusations floating on social media that Mardaani 3’s promotional campaign has deliberately sensationalised a sensitive issue like this. We have immense trust in our authorities that they will share all facts and truths in due course of time.”

The studio maintained that any attempt to link its campaign to the viral missing persons panic was unfounded. YRF’s position was clear that the film’s promotions had nothing to do with the way this statistic was being circulated online.

Mumbai Had Already Seen Similar Rumours Days Earlier

And wait, Delhi isn’t even the first city where misinformation has taken over people and power. A few days ago, Mumbai police took to social media and denied rumours about any missing or kidnapped children that was spreading online.

“Misinformation regarding missing and kidnapped children is being circulated by some handles. Such claims are denied, and FIRs are being registered against those spreading rumours and creating panic.”

Mardaani 3 plot & similarities with the Delhi news

The Mardaani films have never been light entertainment. Across the first two films, Shivani became more than a character. The third chapter of the Mardaani universe, Mardaani 3, hit the cinemas on January 30 2026. It is directed by Abhiraj Minawala. It’s been just a week, and yes, the film has already bagged 26 crores in its first week. The plot of the film is centred around the kidnapping of girls between eight and nine years of age from financially troubled communities.

The first two films, Mardaani 1 and Mardaani 2, have also been massive hits, and were similarly centred around themes of women, power, safety and crimes against women. The films did not shy away from showing gory details and revealing the exploitative chains in which these crimes run.

Shivani Shivaji Roy returns once again, this time in Delhi, racing against time to rescue 93 missing girls. The trailer carries a stark line that said “In a country that worships goddesses, thousands of daughters go missing every week.”

So, what is the latest verdict?

Mardaani 3 is continuing its run in the cinema, and the Delhi missing reports continue to create fear and dilemma. YRF insists it has no connection to the online missing persons panic, and Delhi Police insist panic-for-profit will not be tolerated.