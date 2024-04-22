Truth be told, I’ve never really been a fan of horror movies, let alone, Bollywood horror movies. We’re a little behind in the graphics, and we need to do a lot of work to improve our CGI quality. But sometimes even if the CGI and animation fail, the idea or the concept is so creative that it deserves applause especially when it comes to thrilling plotlines. For instance, this trippy scene from Akshay Kumar starrer Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani where a man literally steps out of a television show into the real world.

The thing about this scene is that it’s been conceptualised well, but unfortunately, the special effects are a little shoddy (which almost makes sense, seeing as the movie released in 2002). But, back to the concept – definitely thrilling, definitely spine-chilling, definitely a little psychedelic. I mean, watching it is bound to give you a bit of a head spin.

Credit: YouTube

With Armaan Kohli (playing Kapil, AKA the shapeshifting snake superhuman) disguised as a TV show host (played by Aman Verma), we see Kohli coming out of a television screen and it is a little creepy.

Credit: YouTube

Credit: YouTube

Here’s how people have responded to the video:

Credit: Instagram

ADVERTISEMENT

Credit: Instagram

Credit: Instagram

Credit: Instagram

Credit: Instagram

ADVERTISEMENT

Credit: Instagram

We love a good creepy movie guys. And we love spine-tingling scenes that come with them as well.