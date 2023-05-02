Priyanka Chopra Jonas, made heads turn once again, with her fourth appearance at the Met Gala 2023.

She graced the red carpet with her husband and singer, Nick Jonas. The duo looked absolutely stunning as they twinned in black and white outfits.

The actor donned a gorgeous black-hued gown with a thigh-high slit from ace designer Valentino and apparently received the loudest cheers on the red carpet.

She paired her strapless outfit with a sparkling 11.6-carat Laguna Blu diamond necklace by Bulgari which stole all the limelight at the iconic event.

Reportedly, the necklace, worth $25 million (approx ₹204.7 crores), will be auctioned after the event.

The 11.16 carat Bulgari Laguna Blu diamond necklace that Priyanka Chopra is wearing at the #MetGala will be auctioned off for $25 million. It is considered as Bulgari’s most exceptional and valuable gem. pic.twitter.com/F5JX6CaQkD — Priyanka Daily (@PriyankaDaily) May 2, 2023

Valentino, the renowned luxe fashion house, took to their social media handles and dropped in all the details about the duo’s outfits.

ADVERTISEMENT

Well, the necklace would cost us our kidneys, wouldn’t it?