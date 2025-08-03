Remember the gut-wrenching climax of ‘Raanjhanaa’ that left us all reaching for tissues? Well, hold onto your popcorn because the film’s Tamil re-release, ‘Ambikapathy’, just flipped the script with an AI-crafted happy ending. And trust us, the internet has thoughts. Buckle up, because the debate on Bollywood’s most dramatic update of the year is juicier than your family WhatsApp group during Bigg Boss finales.

1. So, What’s the New Ending?

Plot twist alert! If you thought Kundan’s tragic end was set in stone, AI just said, “Challenge accepted.” In the new version, he literally opens his eyes and lives, serving fans a pure, masala-packed happy ending.

Image courtesy: Flipkart

2. Director’s Disapproval: Aanand L Rai Speaks Out

If memes are to be believed, Aanand L Rai’s mood after seeing the AI edit is just one giant “bhai, ye kya kar diya?” He described the experience as “devastating,” saying the film was “altered, repackaged, and re-released without my knowledge or consent”. Imagine putting your heart into a masterpiece, and machine learning comes in for a DIY makeover. Sad.

3. Industry Voices: Not Everyone’s on Board

Bollywood folks are not here for AI turning into director saab. Neeraj Pandey slammed it as “utterly disrespectful,” demanding that original creators shouldn’t be sidelined like extras in a crowd scene. Meanwhile, screenwriter Kanika Dhillon grilled everyone: “Are we okay with changing the story without the consent of its key creators?”.

Image courtesy: IMDb

4. Fan Reactions: A Mixed Bag

The internet, as always, is a full-on dhamaal of opinions. Some fans are ready to adopt AI as their new bestie, while others are like, “Excuse me, yeh kya bakwaas hai?” One tweet summed it up: “Some movies don’t need happy endings. That’s why it’s special”. Another fan straight-up accused AI of ripping out the movie’s soul. Hot take: you don’t mess with nostalgia!

Image courtesy: YouTube

5. So, Genius Move or Cinematic Crime?

Whether you’re Team Original Kundan or Team Ressurected Kundan, one thing’s clear, Bollywood’s AI era is finally here, and “Raanjhanaa” is just the first matinee.