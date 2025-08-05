Son Of Sardaar 2 Box Office Day 3: Only 12% Growth In Last 24 Hours, Fails To Enter Bollywood’s Top 10 Opening Weekends!

Just when you thought Ajay Devgn had hung up his quirky Sardar turban for good, Son of Sardaar 2 hit theaters with swag, dhol, and a whole lotta punch lines, hopes were flying higher than parathas at a Punjabi wedding, but the box office seems to have delivered more of a polite golf clap than a full-on bhangra. Kya scene hai? Let’s decode what went south (and why your Sunday matinee felt so…meh).

1. So, Here’s What Actually Went Down

You know how we love to check our UPI balance before ordering pizza? Turns out, producers of Son of Sardaar 2 are doing something similar after the opening weekend. Day 1: ₹7.25 crore. Day 2: ₹8.25 crore. Day 3: ₹9.25 crore. Total = ₹24.75 crore. Steady, yes. Spectacular? Not quite the fireworks we expected for Ajay paji’s comeback.

Image courtesy: India Today

2. The Competition Ka Tadka

Bollywood weekends are reality shows; only the strongest survive, and everyone’s judging. While ‘Dhadak 2’ managed a surprisingly modest ₹11.50 crore, it still buzzed louder on social media circles. Meanwhile, ‘Saiyaara’ (in its third weekend, mind you!) clocked ₹8 crore on Sunday alone. Plot twist: Even with competitors moving at their own pace, Son of Sardaar 2 wasn’t exactly sprinting ahead.

3. Audience Ki Soch: Mixed Reactions

Let’s be real, nostalgia is a double-edged sword. On one side, old fans were hyped to see Ajay Devgn cracking jokes again. On the flip, many cried, “Original cast kidhar hai, bhai?” and wondered if we really needed a sequel. Meme pages had a field day, and Twitter was torn between “LOL, this is peak comedy!” and “Yeh sab kuch toh pehle dekh chuke hain.”

Image courtesy: Bollywood Hungama

4. Critics Ka Verdict: Thoda Mixed Masala

Picture this: critics entering screening halls with their notes ready for either LOLs or facepalms. The Times of India handed it 3 stars, vibing with the film’s slapstick flavor and signature one-liners. But let’s keep it real, some reviewers said the jokes felt like WhatsApp forwards from 2014. Comedy is subjective, folks, but you can’t run a blockbuster on inside jokes and recycled gags alone.

5. Budget Ka Pressure: High Stakes

If Son of Sardaar‘s original budget was a cozy 1BHK in Delhi, the sequel splurged on a swanky Mumbai duplex, with a ₹80-90 crore price tag! That’s a LOT of money, and reportedly most went to international shoots and a massive, meme-worthy ensemble. With these high stakes, even a decent opening looks like a stress dream for the producers.

Image courtesy: Mint

In Conclusion: The Ultimate Thumbs Up… Or Down?

Son of Sardaar 2 tried to bottle lightning twice, but ended up with a little drizzle. Was it the busy box-office traffic, or the content not quite tikka enough to sizzle? Maybe it’s just a classic Bollywood case of “timing hi galat tha.” What’s your take, sequel worthy or sasta nostalgia trip? Let us know in the comments. Kitna bhi gyaan ho, sabki opinion hai valid, boss!