Son Of Sardaar 2 pushed due to Saiyaara wave; gives a deja vu of SOS vs Jab Tak Hai Jaan; Drishyam vs Bhediya; Ae Dil Hai Mushkil vs Shivaay

Bollywood’s box office is legit the WrestleMania of Indian pop culture. If you thought the Kya scene highlights were just for the silver screen, think again, our favorite stars love to flex off-screen too. From opening weekend strategies to last-minute release date jugaad, it’s a takkar that never gets old. So, as Son of Sardaar 2 makes a smart swerve around the unstoppable Saiyaara, let’s rewind to some of the most iconic Bollywood box office face-offs that had all of us reaching for the popcorn (and the Twitter memes).

1. The Chessboard Shuffle: Son of Sardaar 2 Vs. Saiyaara

Image courtesy: India Today

Plot twist, y’all, Ajay Devgn’s Son of Sardaar 2 was all set for a July 25, 2025, release. But the box office isn’t for the faint of heart, and after seeing the Saiyaara juggernaut smash records, the makers quickly hit CTRL+Z on the release date. Now, mark your calendars for August 1 instead. Sometimes, survival is about playing chess, not Ludo!

Image courtesy: Times Now

The real dhamaal is Saiyaara, starring newbies Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, zooming past everyone’s expectations and pulling in those houseful boards. It’s like the underdog team pulling a last-ball win at the IPL, and now, every other producer is scrambling to avoid direct fire.

2. Déjà Vu Vibes: Jab Tak Hai Jaan Vs. Son of Sardaar (OG Edition)

Bollywood doing reruns? Well, Son of Sardaar clashed big-time with Yash Chopra’s emotional swan song, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, back in 2012. The Diwali battle had uncle-aunty groups splitting cinema halls like it was the great “gulab jamun vs. rasgulla” debate. Yet, both flicks hustled and proved there’s more than enough room for two hits when Bollywood’s in full swing. Nostalgia much?

3. The Big Diwali Duel: Ae Dil Hai Mushkil Vs. Shivaay

2016’s Diwali was less about fireworks and more about Twitter and box office wars, thanks to Ae Dil Hai Mushkil locking horns with Shivaay. Karan Johar vs. Ajay Devgn, romance vs. action, emotional songs vs. adrenaline stunts, the drama was so thick you could cut it with a fake prop sword. It wasn’t just the movies; the real-life spat between the filmmakers made it feel like a bonus episode of your favorite reality show.

4. New Kids on the Block: Om Shanti Om Vs. Saawariya

2007 was straight outta a talent show, Shah Rukh and Deepika’s Om Shanti Om went toe to toe with Ranbir and Sonam’s debut vehicle Saawariya. Spoiler: Only one of these movies made it to the alumni WhatsApp group of ‘legendary debuts.’ While Om Shanti Om was busy breaking records (and hearts), Saawariya struggled to get more than a polite clap. Life lesson? Sometimes the big launchpad is just a fancy trampoline.

5. The Oddballs: Drishyam Vs. Bhediya

Not every box office face-off is a blockbuster vs. blockbuster situation. When edge-of-the-seat thriller Drishyam and the wacky horror-comedy Bhediya dropped around the same time, it was like pizza vs. pani puri night, audiences picked moods, not teams. Different genres, zero beef, and yet somehow both films managed to spark “which one’ll you watch, bro?” debates in every group chat.

Bollywood’s box office clashes are honestly the tadka we all need: spicy, unpredictable, and absolutely binge-worthy. As Son of Sardaar 2 plots its next move, it’s anybody’s guess whether we’re headed for another fun showdown or a masterclass in playing safe. What do you think?