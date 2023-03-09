This festive week brings the release of a brand-new comedy-drama, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar to the silver screen.

ADVERTISEMENT The movie revolves around Mikki (Ranbir Kapoor) and Tinni (Shraddha Kapoor), who meet each other on a bachelor’s trip with their friends and decide to date each other. However, what follows next is a rollercoaster of emotions and drama.

Directed by Luv Ranjan, the movie includes an ensemble cast of Anubhav Singh Bassi, Dimple Kapadia and Boney Kapoor, to name a few.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here’s a quick look at what the audience thought of the movie, have a quick read before booking your tickets!

Shraddha was so funny & so good In those car conversations <3 Absolutely volcanic entry, next level sexy on screen really impressed with her performance, tujhse hi jaadu hi jaadu hi jaadu hi lega ye zindagi 🥹🥹🥹 @ShraddhaKapoor #TuJhoothiMainMakkaar pic.twitter.com/sWGU8ugbXu — MᴀᴋᴋᴀᴀR (@seeuatthemovie) March 9, 2023

The last song melted my heart.



The whole purpose and plot of the breakup was shown in such a warm take 🥺❤️ #TuJhoothiMainMakkaar — A N I M A L 🔫🧔🍺 (@EddyTweetzBro) March 9, 2023

#MovieReview#TuJhoothiMainMakkaar

Movie is full of love , comedy, humour and with very special music album ❤️#LuvRanjan done the job for which he is known 💯

Starcast performed greatly in every scene ✊

Rating:4/5

🌟🌟🌟🌟#RanbirKapoor #ShraddhaKapoor #AnubhavBassi pic.twitter.com/ztifnpHUre — Vicky Nain (@vicky_nain18) March 9, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT Really enjoyed #TuJhoothiMainMakkaar. Such a wholseome family drama with lots of comedy & emotions involved. A good rom-com from bollywood after a long long time. Ranbir carried the film all by himself, Sharddha Looked so cute & Dimple Kapadia was too god with her role. — Wizård. (@Itssraaj) March 8, 2023

The best cameo I've ever witnessed in any film….@Nushrratt you just Nailed it in 5 min… Love you Nushhhhh… you are the best.. just can't get rid of you..#TuJhoothiMainMakkaar -another excellent film by luv … pic.twitter.com/z71O28Mi89 — WEDNESDAY (@Debasis_365) March 9, 2023

#TuJhoothiMainMakkaar#RanbirKapoor is very handsome guy. Loved his dressing in the movie. #ShraddhaKapoor is extremely beautiful and knows how to dress. Picture perfect dress styles and colors. #Bollywood — Progressive Desi N Movie Fan (@liberaldesi25) March 9, 2023

Last 30 minutes of #TuJhoothiMainMakkaar are on a different level… It is a complete laughter riot and Dimple is actually a surprise package of the film… A good family entertainer which deserves to be watched on the big screen….



3.5 out of 5 — JATIN 🇩🇪 (@Jatin150Kumar) March 8, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT I love watching movies with the love of my life. I'm big movie fan. #TuJhoothiMainMakkaar has comedy, love, breakup, friendship, sacrifice. #RanbirKapoor performance was fantastic especially in emotional scenes. I would recommend this movie to all adults. 5/5 rating — Progressive Desi N Movie Fan (@liberaldesi25) March 9, 2023

First half is set up neatly and took its time. 👍 The funny& romantic angle between the lead 🤩

Shraddha's entry was surprise package.

Second half was too funny and quite connecting family angle. 🔥❤️



Well the surprise was spot on with their entries 🙊💣#TuJhoothiMainMakkaar pic.twitter.com/n2QppsVdSQ — A N I M A L 🔫🧔🍺 (@EddyTweetzBro) March 9, 2023

Ranbir Kapoor absolutely killed it in #TuJhoothiMainMakkaar The pre climax interaction between the lead pair where he explodes with emotions is absolute class acting. This is his Zone and he was on🔥 #RanbirKapoor Hit hai boss! The whole team. Luv Ranjan, Pritam specially on top. — Chisel Bhatia (@chiselbhatia) March 9, 2023

#TuJhoothiMainMakkaar 💕

Next level love story & story telling #RanbirKapoor𓃵 Lookes 🔥 my fevt @ShraddhaKapoor 😘 added one more crush in my Mind… — Gurunath Sutar (@gurunathh_007) March 9, 2023

i wanna talk so much abt tjmm and every character i am so overwhelmed i wanna make so many comfort edits on mickey tinni whole fam they are my new comfort jaanis 😭😭😭😭🫶🏻🫶🏻#RanbirKapoor #ShraddaKapoor #Tjmm #TuJhoothiMainMakkaar — mickey lovebot (@khudajaanee) March 9, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT That Ralia joke was unexpected😂#TuJhoothiMainMakkaar — Vajra (@vajraTheAstra) March 9, 2023

3 Star 🌟🌟🌟

First half bhot slow hai, aadhi se zyada movie dekhne ke baad intrest aana shuru hota hai, second half thoda accha laga, Bassi ko glt le liya isme usse acting nhi ho payi or na comedy sahi kri baki Ranbir Kapoor ne sahi kaam kia ! #TuJhoothiMainMakkaar — Unknown Person (@unknown_id___) March 9, 2023

Dimple Kapadia gets yet another meaty role in a big ticket film after Pathaan, she is such a deliteful actress. Film has few lengthy dialouge scenes (Like in LR’s earlier films) from almost all actors, it feels a bit over do especially in first half. #TuJhoothiMainMakkaar — Saddy (@king_sadashiva) March 9, 2023

ranbir bassi shraddha dimple boney inayat cutieeee everyone has such a cute and easy breezy soft cast chemistryyy truly one of the best cast ensemble and the family scenes are just so adorable ufff #tjmm #TuJhoothiMainMakkaar #RanbirKapoor #ShraddhaKapoor — mickey lovebot (@khudajaanee) March 8, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT I just watched #TuJhoothiMainMakkaar and mannn i cannot explain in words how much i loved it..

It was not just funny but emotional , romantic and intense as welll .

Such a heartwarming film mann we need more movies like this .

RK shraddha boney sir dimple ji bassi were too good — Mickey stan ❤️ (@KYAHOTUM) March 8, 2023

negative points of: #TuJhoothiMainMakkaar



1. The love story went a lil too fast and second half a lil dragged

2. Really bad VFX at the airport! Like at least shoot on a real airport🤔 — Toheed (@toheedx_) March 9, 2023

People complain about the slow take in first half because



The trend of recent movies changed the mindset of people to get to the point quickly.



But as this is a rom com genre, it is totally fine with the pace it goes. Just like YJHD first half. #TuJhoothiMainMakkaar — A N I M A L 🔫🧔🍺 (@EddyTweetzBro) March 9, 2023

The movie surely promises a fun ride!