This festive week brings the release of a brand-new comedy-drama, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar to the silver screen.
The movie revolves around Mikki (Ranbir Kapoor) and Tinni (Shraddha Kapoor), who meet each other on a bachelor’s trip with their friends and decide to date each other. However, what follows next is a rollercoaster of emotions and drama.
Directed by Luv Ranjan, the movie includes an ensemble cast of Anubhav Singh Bassi, Dimple Kapadia and Boney Kapoor, to name a few.
Here’s a quick look at what the audience thought of the movie, have a quick read before booking your tickets!
The movie surely promises a fun ride!
