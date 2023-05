There are some films that sort of fly under the radar until someone recognizes their brilliance and starts finally discussing them. And this tweet where editor and writer @mimansashekhar has shared an underrated movie of her choice, namely, Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana (2012) has started a great discussion on the topic.

Tell me a movie that you believe is an underrated gem since less people have watched it



I'll start – #LuvShuvTeyChickenKhurana

A feel good movie about a guy trying to find the secret recipe of his family restaurant to save it from a financial crisis.#KunalKapoor #HumaQureshi pic.twitter.com/HsDbooBddC — Mimansa Shekhar | मीमांसा शेखर (@mimansashekhar) May 1, 2023 So, of course desis came forward to share other such movies that have gone unnoticed. So from Main, Meri Patni Aur Woh (2005) to Phas Gaye Re Obama (2010), netizens have talked about ‘ em all.

#Goodbye Actually this film has an emotional ride for whole family pic.twitter.com/DQwdhyWRiw — Aashish Palod (@aspalod) May 1, 2023

I loved Rituparno Ghosh's Raincoat. Both Aishwarya and Ajay in offbeat avatars. A fine adaptation of O Henry's Gift of the Magi. Fine use of music as well pic.twitter.com/zyw8YX07ao — Arjun Narayanan (@madraswallah) May 1, 2023

I admire almost everything that @IAmSudhirMishra has made but most are already well appreciated.

Khoya Khoya Chand, unfortunately doesn't seem to get the same love.

Every character arc is poetry.



(And that scene where Shiney Ahuja keeps asking for a reshoot breaks my heart.) pic.twitter.com/u20K4Evz5a — Bipin Upadhyay @bipin@mas.to (@BipinU) May 1, 2023

Three movies I loved thoroughly but are not popular.

1. Road, Movie by Dev Benegal, 2009

2. Chalo Delhi by Shashant Shah 2011

3. Highway, Imtiaz Ali, 2014

I love them because they all are about discovering oneself in course of a journey. — Vijay Kumar Gaba (@IndInitiatives) May 1, 2023

"Yeh Mera India" Directed by N. Chandra is one of the most underrated films I feel bad about. Multiple stories stitched together towards one common end has been brilliantly conceived in the end. It's a people's film. One should definitely watch it. Available on @ZEE5India pic.twitter.com/6FWGomRXXa — Nitish Jalali (@shoonyakumar) May 1, 2023

Has anyone talked about “Mai, Meri Patni aur Woh” ?



The love and insecurities of Chote Babu #RajpalYadav for his beautiful wife #RituparnasenGupta pic.twitter.com/ZrwnaChyJL — 🇮🇳 Yogesh Kumar ਯੋਗੇਸ਼ ਕੁਮਾਰ (@igoy_k) May 1, 2023

Puzzle; this is one of the rare gem that needs a mention ! pic.twitter.com/h5GufVDImH — Pankit Thakker (@pankitthakker) May 1, 2023

Movie – Sir featuring Vivek Gomber and Tilottama Shome, Dor, Blue Umbrella, Deewaren all by Nagesh Kukunoor. — Rachna (@Rachna70971141) May 1, 2023

I have watched so many, can’t remember as of now. These are a few.



Chintu ka birthday

Kaagaz

War Chodd na yaar

Saare Jahan se mehenga

Dasvidaniya

Oye lucky lucky oye



Great post by the way! Bookmarking it. Hoping to uncover more gems. — Gum Biryani (@hoon_samay) May 1, 2023

My pick is Johnny Gaddar, a thriller shot in B/W, directed by Sriram Raghavan @justlalit pic.twitter.com/93zk127c78 — Tarani Trotter (@TaraniTrotter) May 2, 2023

Seher-A gem of a movie. Great theme, beautiful performances. Criminally underrated. — Gitangshu Dey (@geet_dey8) May 1, 2023

Let me add “Rules, Pyar ka superhit formula” pic.twitter.com/EkOGpKBuuc — 🇮🇳 Yogesh Kumar ਯੋਗੇਸ਼ ਕੁਮਾਰ (@igoy_k) May 1, 2023

Karwaan & Luck By Chance. — Mayank Sharma (@SharmaM89) May 1, 2023

Does anyone remember Hrishikesh Mukerjee’s Bemisal. Great performances and poignant story. I still remember the plot — ksp1408 (@ksp1408) May 1, 2023

Phas gya re Obama, Massan, Luck by Chance — Proper ਗਭਰੂ (@Proper_Gabru) May 1, 2023

Well done Abba… Great concept… — Hameed Pasha حمید پاشا (@demuremystique) May 1, 2023

Tamasha. Also, I think, chali kahani song was hugely underrated even though the music of this film was very popular — saim (@saim13001) May 1, 2023

Welcome to sajjanpur is by far the best. pic.twitter.com/Es9pzMcHE9 — Kabir.K (@noob_follower) May 1, 2023