Some of the best film directors are the least talked about or applauded. And this Reddit thread discussing underrated, but incredibly talented directors is exactly what we need to shed limelight and appreciation on them!
So, read on to know more:
1. “Shimit Amin – director of Chak De India and Rocket Singh. I wonder why he did not get many opportunities. These 2 films were good.”
2. “Abhishek Chaubey. Sonchiriya was a fantastic film!”
3. “Vinil Mathew, he directed Hasee Toh Phasee and I actually looked up the director for the first time when watching a movie. Abbas Tyrewala, I guess? Directed Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na.“
4. “Soojit Sircar!”
5. “Vikramaditya Motwane is underrated among the general audience. His films have great stories ,great acting and great music, but they still flop. Unlucky dude.”
6. “Sriram Raghavan or Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari.“
7. “Most of us have seen him and know him as Ramadhir Singh of GoWP but not many know that he has directed some of the best cult classics like Haasil, Paan Singh Tomar, Saheb Biwi aur Gangster. Tigmanshu Dhulia became so famous as Ramadhir Singh that his directorial achievements got overshadowed.”
8. “I don’t know if Prakash Jha is regarded as underrated but he’s super good. Raajneeti was brilliant. Gauri Shinde- I like her style probably more than Zoya’s, even though they’re somewhat similar when it comes to execution. But Zoya has more acclaim.”
9. “Vasan Bala.”
10. “Nagesh Kukunoor. Dor and Iqbal are such good movies. I know after Dor he flopped but He should get one more chance.”
11. “Anand Gandhi.“
12. “Jagdeep Sidhu should do a Bollywood movie, he can write good dialogues in Hindi as well.”
They deserve all the applause in the world.