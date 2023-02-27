Some of the best film directors are the least talked about or applauded. And this Reddit thread discussing underrated, but incredibly talented directors is exactly what we need to shed limelight and appreciation on them!

We always talk about an underrated actor or actress but never underrated directors. Choose one director who should be given a big movie chance.
by u/bhomikpurohit in BollyBlindsNGossip
Credit: Reddit

1. “Shimit Amin – director of Chak De India and Rocket Singh. I wonder why he did not get many opportunities. These 2 films were good.”

Classic_Pop_1574

Directors, Underrated
Credit: Mubi

2. “Abhishek Chaubey. Sonchiriya was a fantastic film!”

StuckInDreams

Directors, Underrated
Credit: Wikipedia

3. “Vinil Mathew, he directed Hasee Toh Phasee and I actually looked up the director for the first time when watching a movie. Abbas Tyrewala, I guess? Directed Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na.

opinionated0403

4. “Soojit Sircar!”

Directors, Underrated
Credit: Indian Express

Used_Confection6060

5. “Vikramaditya Motwane is underrated among the general audience. His films have great stories ,great acting and great music, but they still flop. Unlucky dude.”

dodhaaritalvar

Credit: Instagram

6. “Sriram Raghavan or Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari.

Unlucky-Perception57

Directors, Underrated
Credit: Livemint
Credit: Instagram

7. “Most of us have seen him and know him as Ramadhir Singh of GoWP but not many know that he has directed some of the best cult classics like Haasil, Paan Singh Tomar, Saheb Biwi aur Gangster. Tigmanshu Dhulia became so famous as Ramadhir Singh that his directorial achievements got overshadowed.”

romanavatar

Directors, Underrated
Credit: Firstpost

8. “I don’t know if Prakash Jha is regarded as underrated but he’s super good. Raajneeti was brilliant. Gauri Shinde- I like her style probably more than Zoya’s, even though they’re somewhat similar when it comes to execution. But Zoya has more acclaim.”

Directors, Underrated
Credit: Filmfare
Directors, Underrated
Credit: Filmfare

sherlocked_4947

9. “Vasan Bala.”

KachreKaLagaan

Credit: Instagram

10. “Nagesh Kukunoor. Dor and Iqbal are such good movies. I know after Dor he flopped but He should get one more chance.”

Crazyvibzz

Directors, Underrated
Credit: Open Magazine

11. “Anand Gandhi.

Chomuprasad

Credit: Instagram

12. “Jagdeep Sidhu should do a Bollywood movie, he can write good dialogues in Hindi as well.”

andhera_kayamrahe

Credit: Instagram

They deserve all the applause in the world.