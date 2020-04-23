It's World Book Day and since we're all in lockdown, now is the perfect time to pick a good book and sit by the window.

Here is a list of our favourite comfort books that feel like warm hug during the lockdown:

1. The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society by Mary Ann Shaffer and Annie Barrows

Set in January 1946, London which is emerging from the Second World War tells the story of a young writer, Juliet Ashton and the letters she begins sharing with the islanders of Guernsey. This book was also adapted into a film in 2018.

2. Emma by Jane Austen

A light-hearted romance that follows the life of 21-year-old Emma who loves playing match-maker to those around her. This classic tale has inspired many films including Clueless and Aisha.

3. Crazy Rich Asians by Kevin Kwan

This satirical novel tells the tale of some of the richest families in Singapore and their obsession with money and honour. This book was adapted into a romantic comedy of the same title in 2018. The book has two sequels China Rich Girlfriend and Rich People Problems which are equally hilarious.

4. Persepolis: The Story of a Childhood by Marjane Satrapi

An autobiography, this graphic novel tells the story of a young girl who spends her life, up until her early adult years in Iran during and after the Islamic Revolution. Though the theme may seem dark, Marjane's sarcasm and fighting spirit keeps you going.

5. A Walk To Remember by Nicholas Sparks

This love story of how two teenagers meet is a classic tale that paved the way for many other romances. The book was adapted into a classic film in 2002.

6. The Secret Garden by Frances Hodgson Burnett

This classic tale of magic, friendship and longing will lift your spirits during the darkest of days. The book is being adapted once again for a 2020 film.

7. Wuthering Heights by Emily Brontë

With elements of gothic fiction, this Emily Brontë classic tells the tale of envy, love and nostalgia through the eyes of Heathcliff, one of literature's most flawed characters.

8. The Diary of a Young Girl by Anne Frank

Based on the writings by Anne Frank while she was in hiding for two years along with her family, during the Nazi occupation of the Netherlands, this book has become a saving grace for many during the lockdown.

9. An Abundance of Katherines by John Green

This light-hearted young adult novel by John Green explores the life of Colin Singleton, a child prodigy who grew up looking for his genius moment. After dating 19 Katherines, all spelled differently, Colin finds his moment with Lindsey.

10. Thanks For The Memories by Cecelia Ahern

This fictional love story has no logic to it, but it does have a warm fuzzy feeling that leaves you happy once you're done ready it. Thanks for the memories follows the story of a young woman who receives a blood transfusion that saves her life, but leaves her with memories she didn't have before.

11. When Only Love Remains by Durjoy Datta

Two people from different walks of life, a flight attendant and a singer find themselves tangled into each others' lives.

12. Eat, Pray, Love by Elizabeth Gilbert

In this memoir, a woman goes on a search across Italy, India and Indonesia after her divorce and searches for a new meaning of life.

13. Bridget Jones's Diary by Helen Fielding

This 1996 novel turned into a successful movie franchise. It follows the story of a 30-year-old Bridget Jones and her misfortunes with love, life and a career. The book was followed by a sequel, Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason.

14. Eleanor & Park by Rainbow Rowell

Two 16-year-olds draw closer to each other through their love for comic books and 80s music mixtapes in this mellow and warm young adult novel.

15. Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda by Becky Albertalli

This award-winning YA book follows the story of a 16-year-old Simon who is still in the closet and writes emails to the only other person who he knows is gay. The book was adapted into the 2018 film, Love, Simon starring Nick Robinson.

It's time to get reading.