Every good author has a fan-base that eagerly waits for their next piece of work. For instance, the iconic Haruki Murakami and his novels. He’s definitely one of the most loved writers of our time. So, it’s understandable why the author’s latest book release has pulled in such a big crowd.

Murakami's publisher Shinchosha said that he worked on his latest book The City and Its Uncertain Walls during the COVID-19 lockdown. And it seems like it's already a bit of a success, because not only did people line-up to get their hands on the novel, they're already posting about it.

Murakami's The City and Its Uncertain Walls is so fucking good so far. I wish I had more spare time to read it…



You guys think my students would forgive me if I skipped class today and just read? Lol — T.T (@TiltShiftTokyo) April 13, 2023

It's not that easy to want something from the heart. It may take time. In the meantime, you may have to give up many things. Things that are important to you. But don't give up. No matter how long it takes, the city will not disappear.

-The city and Its Uncertain Walls pic.twitter.com/QkoTnTBJUl — Blueavantgarde (@Blueavantgarde) April 13, 2023

Murakami’s previous novel Killing Commendatore was published in February 2018 and received mixed reviews. But it seems Harukists from all over the world remained loyal to the author and waited for his new novel to release.

Haruki Murakami’s The City and Its Uncertain Walls’s original manuscript was 1,200 pages . But the novel is 661 pages long. And the readers are ready to feast on them, for sure.