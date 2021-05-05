Were These Questions Asked In IAS Interviews Or We Make Them Up? Only A True Aspirant Will Know

Getting into the civil services is a dream job for many. Have you also been thinking of it? Even if not, you must have come across some mind twisting questions asked in UPSC interviews.
Let's see how many you remember? Tell us if the given question was asked by UPSC for real or if it's just another brain teaser we made up.
1. How can you write 23 using only 2?
2. How can a man go eight days without sleep?
3. Which shopkeeper takes your goods as well as your money?
4. James Bond was pushed out of an airplane without any parachute. He survived. How?
5. How can you lift an elephant with one hand?
6. What occurs once in every minute, twice in every moment, yet never in a thousand years?
7. What can you keep but cannot share and once you share it, you can’t keep it anymore?
8. A cat had three kittens: January, March and May. What was the mother's name?
9. If two is company, and three is crowd, what is four and five?
10. How can you drop a raw egg onto a concrete floor without cracking it?
11. What can travel around the world while staying in a corner?
12. How easy it is to weigh a fish?
13. What looks like half apple?
14. There is only one time in your life when you’re twice as old as your child. When is that?
15. Adarsh and Anupam (Twins) were born in May, but their birthday is in June. How is it possible?
