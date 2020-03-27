Are you a book lover who has lost touch with reading over the years? Well, now is the perfect time to get back to reading. C’mon imagine: you have nowhere to go, you can read books while sipping on some hot tea. That’s every bibliophile dream come true.

Wait, are you worried about how you will get books during a lockdown? Well, sure online delivery is closed for most sites and so are all libraries and bookshops, but that doesn’t mean you can still not read new books.

So, how can you read them? E-books folks! For sure the touch and smell of paper would be a miss, but hey at the end of the day you will be soaked in the world of the book, no matter if its in the digital or paper.

Here are the top 5 places from where you can legally download e-books.

1. Project Gutenberg

One of the oldest digital libraries in the world, Project Gutenberg stacks over 50,000 ebooks for you to choose from. You can download your books in whichever format you like, be it plain-text to Kindle to even epubs. Not just this, Project Gutenberg has a great collection of audiobooks that you can listen to.

2. Open Library

Open Library is an online portal with only one objective, “one web page for every book ever published". A project of Internet Archive, it houses every book you can dream to find from classics to Harry Potter.

3. Baen Free Library

American publisher Baen has an online library that is filled with science and fantasy fictions. It has a great collection of well-known science fiction authors including Lois McMaster Bujold, John Scalzi, and Michael A Stackpole

4. Feedbooks

From Shakespeare’s ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’ to Joseph Conrad’ ‘Heart of Darkness’, Feedbooks is your go-to place for all things classic. Having over 33,000 titles of classic literature, Feedbooks is going to sweep you off your feet. You can either buy books to read online or enjoy hundreds of books from their free section.

5. Bookboon

If you are a student or someone who wants to be in academia this is the perfect time to read academic books that you always found the most appealing during college and Bookboon is the perfect place to find them online. From Accounting, Economics to Language and Poetry, Bookboon is truly a boon for all book lovers.

So, what are you waiting for? Hop on to these online portals for some book hoarding fun. Happy reading!