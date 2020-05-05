Twihards, would you believe me if I told you that we'll finally get to read our favourite vampire-human fantasy from the perspective of the brooding, vegetarian, glow-in-the-sun vamp Edward Cullen himself? 

Well, the mastermind behind our beloved supernatural fantasy love story, Stephenie Meyer has finally announced the release of her much-awaited new novel in the Twilight Saga, Midnight Sun

Now if you're a Twihard, you'd know that this book has been in the pipeline for almost over a decade. The curator of this fantasy world Stephenie Meyer cancelled the manuscript 12 years ago due to an illegal online leak. 

However, the novelist revealed the big news on a pre-recorded broadcast of Good Morning America and gave us something to look forward to in this quarantine. Stephenie Meyer said:

It’s a crazy time right now and I wasn’t sure it was the right time to put this book out, but some of you have been waiting for just so so long it didn’t seem right to make you wait anymore. 
While Stephenie's website crashed because it was swamped with an army of fans who wanted to know the big reveal, we have managed to pull out the deets of this much-awaited book. It'll be releasing on August 4th. 

A representative from the Publisher of the Twilight Saga, Little Brown & Co., spilled the tea and gave us an insight to the new book: 

As we learn more fascinating details about Edward’s past and the complexity of his inner thoughts, we understand why this is the defining struggle of his life. How can he let himself fall in love with Bella when he knows that he is endangering her life? 
Netizens can't wait to hear Edward's side of the story: 

If you're someone who's into vamp romance and 'ship Bella Swan and Edward Cullen, you know how big of a deal this is. I mean the teenager inside me cannot keep calm. 