Living in a metro city is definitely not cakewalk. The rent is high, the groceries are expensive, the commute is also more expensive and the lifestyle will burn a hole in your pocket. So, this tweet by @mehhh_duh has offered up a really interesting question about living in metropolitan cities; should freshers be paid more to be able live well in a big city or should they learn to budget and earn their place in the world, like it’s always been?

Credit: Giphy

ADVERTISEMENT Medha Ganti asked why freshers’ salaries are so low, and how they can live in a metropolitan city with only ₹50K a month as a salary? But the question has divided Twitter like a darn crack in an expensive tile.

Why are fresher salaries so low? How is someone supposed to survive on it in a metro city? With 50k a month you'll barely have any savings.



Not everyone can take money from their families! — Medha Ganti (@mehhh_duh) April 25, 2023

While some people are surprised that she considers ₹50K a starting point for newbies, others are saying that inflation is at an all time high, and ₹50K is not un unreasonable salary for freshers at all.

Because cost of living solely doesn't determine salaries. Demand and supply economics + ability to solve tougher problems, do. — Kaustubh Kale (@KaustubhKale) April 26, 2023

Though I agree that 50k is low in metro city, but it totally depends on your lifestyle. For example, as a fresher I am also getting only 30k in Bengaluru, around 10k I send to my family, but still end up saving around 5k. — Sachin Pandey (@SachinPandeyATD) April 26, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT I too cannot relate, When I came to Bangalore my salary was 20k. 5k rent (10k total shared with a friend) & 5k for food. 2k for other expenses, still saved 8k. If you wish to live you can sure live . I thinks its in the mindset. Didn’t mean to offend you, just wanted to share.😄 — Anil Antony (@iamanilantony) April 25, 2023

This lady needs to refresh her knowledge and control her greed.



Most freshers are paid less than 20K/month. They would be in 7th heaven if offered 50K/month, which is a salary of less than 5% of graduate freshers.



Even 5 yr experienced, married people dont get 50K/month. — Self_Explorer (@bhosale_nilesh4) April 26, 2023

There are literally people out there in hundreds of professions earning less than 50k a month and feeding their family with more than 10 years of experience. Which world are you living in bahan where 50k isn’t sufficient for you to live a happ life? — Madhur Singh (@ThePlacardGuy) April 26, 2023

When I started in Bangalore my salary was 20k as a software fresher.

I had a certain life style too that I liked to keep. So yes I shamelessly took money from family.

Being able to continue with my life helped me be in the right frame of mind to chase growth rather than salary — Bhartiya Kopite (@KloppFSGStooge) April 26, 2023

50k is not fresher salary. If you’re getting that congrats. You’re in top 10% of the country if you make 1L a month.



People survive on 15k also – lifestyles change.



My first job was 28k – in a Tier 1 city – I lived and had fun.



If you want to live in a place where rent is 30k… — Nitin Gupta (@asknitingupta) April 25, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT There are companies paying 50K to freshers? 🙈 — Meg (@WanderlustGirl_) April 26, 2023

Average salary for freshers is below 25k and not 50k. Which world you’re living in!? — Manan Sahlot (@Manan_Sahlot007) April 26, 2023

The comment section be going wild here😂People be calling you greedy for questioning the low payrolls which is not even bare minimum to live a decent life. Quiet a peasant mindset tbh. — Dr Neha Chawla (@thestrongdoc) April 26, 2023

i somewhat understand the perspective of the people saying "it depends on your lifestyle" but is wanting some form of entertainment/good good a few times a month really "greed"? it's called living. we work & earn to live and not JUST survive. — wiwi (@winiithepoohh) April 27, 2023

This is a rudimentary mistake. It depends on your lifestyle totally. 50K is more than enough for a decent living to me. I was making 25K in Delhi. Paid 10K rent & spent another 7k (including food, commute). I always ended up saving more than 7/8K every month! — Sudarshan (@SrinzzzLFC) April 26, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT A salary of 25k per month puts you in top 10% of the country : Economic Advisory Council to PM, 2022.



Its the country you live in, nothing special — Akash (@Akash4145Indian) April 26, 2023

50k for a fresher is a decent pay. And it all depends on how you manage monthly expenditure. I started my career for 15k per month in Mumbai and I saved upto 5k per month. — Mario mamayya (@MrMario12131542) April 26, 2023

So, I don't know who is giving 50k for a fresher but as per my knowledge most of the freshers are getting around 20k approx. And they can't afford luxury but can get a simple living standard. If you are comparing the cost of luxury to the salaries then it depends on the person. — Ayush Patel (@patel_ayush_007) April 26, 2023

Loved how everyone just assumed she’s not able to save cos she’s partying/clubbing, living luxurious life, spending recklessly etc and no one even thought that the reason might also be that she’s investing some amount and maybe supporting her family w the same money as well — Kaustubh (@scotts_totts_) April 26, 2023

How is 50k not enough? Of course one can't have family & kid with 50k in a city and have a decent life, but 50k is a lot for a 22-23 year old. They are not in tax bracket, it is net income. They can make 10-15k savings per month easily. — 🐕 (@gandu123_) April 26, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT Most people commenting here have never got priviledge their entire life thats why they are happy with 20k-30k. Actually, its true that in 50k if u live a king size life it would be very difficult to survive in bengalore and there won't be any savings. — The Unstable Indian (@DeeptansuKhanr1) April 27, 2023

Wow this has really ticked people off! Inflation's at an all time high. It's very hard to live at 3LPA (which I have 😭) and not take money from family. Life would be much easier if I had a 6 lpa as a fresher. Lower fresher salaries really push the less privileged ones to give up — melon muskuddin parody (@youcandothisbis) April 26, 2023

I bought a smartphone worth more than 20k only wen my salary reached 40k,first bike at 50k,bought a DSLR at 70k,nvr bought anything on EMI. Travelled in general and Sleeper during college days.



Freshers these days hv a better lifestyle sans any savings. — Avi (@Avi_Pandey05) April 26, 2023

What do you think? Was her question unreasonable or should we all be wondering whether we’re accepting and settling for too little?