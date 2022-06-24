Prime Minister Ram Nath Kovind's term is coming to an end. And with that, the Presidential election nominations are going on. Currently, Droupadi Murmu and Yashwant Sinha are in the race to become the next President of India. That made us curious as to what education qualifications the past Presidents of India held? So, today, we have a look at what they studied.

1. Rajendra Prasad

Rajendra Prasad was an independence activist, lawyer and scholar who subsequently became the first president of India. He was in office from 1950 to 1962. He did his M.A. in Economics with a first division from the University of Calcutta in December 1907. In 1915, he passed the Master in Law examination with honors, subsequently completing his Doctorate in Law as well.

2. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan

Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan was a philosopher and statesman who served as the second president of India from 1962 to 1967. He studied philosophy and did his graduation and Masters from Madras Christian College.

3. Zakir Husain

Zakir Husain was the third president of India, who held office from 1967 to 1969. He was an economist and politician. He graduated in economics from Christian Degree College, University of Lucknow. He then received his doctorate in economics from the University of Berlin in 1926.

4. V. V. Giri

V.V. Giri, a politician and activist, was the fourth president of India. He went to Ireland to study law, where he studied at University College Dublin and the Honourable Society of King's Inns, Dublin between 1913 to 1916.

5. Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed

Fakhruddin Ahmed was the fifth President of India and served from 1974 to 1977. He was an Indian lawyer and politician, who completed his education at St. Stephen's College, Delhi. He studied History at St Catharine's College, Cambridge.

6. Neelam Sanjiva Reddy

Neelam Sanjiva Reddy was the sixth President of India, serving from 1977 to 1982. He enrolled at the Government Arts College at Anantapur, an affiliate of the University of Madras, as an undergraduate. He was bestowed the degree of Honorary Doctor of Laws from Sri Venkateswara University, Tirupati in 1958.

7. Zail Singh

Giani Zail Singh was the seventh president of India, serving from 1982 to 1987. He was given the title of Giani, as he was educated and learned about Guru Granth Sahib at Shaheed Sikh Missionary College in Amritsar.

8. Ramaswamy Venkataraman

Ramaswamy Venkataraman was a lawyer, Indian independence activist and politician, who served as the eighth president of India. Venkataraman attended Loyola College, Madras, where he obtained his master's degree in economics. He later studied Law at the Law College, Madras.

9. Shankar Dayal Sharma

Shankar Dayal Sharma served as the ninth president of India from 1992 to 1997. He studied law at Fitzwilliam College, Cambridge. He held M.A. degrees in English Literature, Hindi and Sanskrit. He obtained his LL.M. from Lucknow University and PhD from Cambridge University. He was also awarded a Diploma in Public Administration from London University.

10. K. R. Narayanan

Kocheril Raman Narayanan was a statesman, diplomat, academician and politician, who served as the tenth President of India from 1997 to 2002. He obtained his B. A. (Honors) and M.A. in English literature from the University of Travancore. He obtained a Bachelor of Science in Economics with a specialisation in political science from the London School of Economics.

11. A. P. J. Abdul Kalam

Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam was an aerospace scientist who served as the 11th President of India from 2002 to 2007. He graduated in Physics from Saint Joseph's College, Tiruchirappalli. He then studied aerospace engineering at the Madras Institute of Technology.

12. Pratibha Patil

Pratibha Patil is the first and, to date, the only female president of India. A politician and lawyer, she served as the 12th president of India from 2007 to 2012. She obtained a master's degree in Political Science and Economics from Mooljee Jetha College, Jalgaon and later received a Bachelor of Law degree from Government Law College, Bombay.

13. Pranab Mukherjee

Pranab Mukherjee served was a politician who served as the 13th president of India from 2012 until 2017. He received a MA degree in political science and history, and an LL.B. degree from the University of Calcutta. He was succeeded by Ram Nath Kovind, the current President of India.

14. Ram Nath Kovind

Ram Nath Kovind is the 14th and current President of India. His term started in 2017 and will be coming to an end in July 2022, and hence the need for upcoming presidential election. He holds a bachelor's degree in commerce and an LLB from DAV College.

Also Read | Dr. S. Somanath, Dr. K. Sivan, & Other ISRO Chairmen And Their Educational Qualifications