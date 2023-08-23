As we all know, one of the biggest news of the day is the Union Minister of Education, Dharmendra Pradhan’s announcement of The National Curriculum Framework for School Education. According to the new guidelines, students in grades 11, and 12 will have to study two languages (one of which has to be Indian) and take the board exams twice in the same academic year.
The Ministry of Education has also mentioned that the choice of subjects in class 11 and 12 would not be restricted to streams such as arts, science, and commerce to offer flexibility to students. So, of course people have opinions on this. Some are pleased with this change, while others are a little annoyed. Take a look:
Some think it’s a distasteful change:
What do you think about this?