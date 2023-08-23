As we all know, one of the biggest news of the day is the Union Minister of Education, Dharmendra Pradhan’s announcement of The National Curriculum Framework for School Education. According to the new guidelines, students in grades 11, and 12 will have to study two languages (one of which has to be Indian) and take the board exams twice in the same academic year.

The Ministry of Education has also mentioned that the choice of subjects in class 11 and 12 would not be restricted to streams such as arts, science, and commerce to offer flexibility to students. So, of course people have opinions on this. Some are pleased with this change, while others are a little annoyed. Take a look:

Hoping that these changes in the education curriculum will bring about greater flexibility, reduced stress, and a more comprehensive assessment approach for students. The introduction of on-demand exams and emphasis on understanding and competencies could lead to a more holistic… https://t.co/jCTm3aAO0w — Venu Chennupati (@v_chennupati) August 23, 2023

Give me some sunshine

Give me some rain

Give me another chance

I wanna grow up once again…with NPE2020



Revolutionary step ..

Thanks for heralding a shift from rote memorisation to the hot skills .#MinistryofEducation@EduMinOfIndia https://t.co/V2hrAFhGJw — फूल पलाश के ले आना (@Saphhire_Fire) August 23, 2023

Very good move. The bigger challenge is to have all states embrace this across party lines….. https://t.co/aHgA3bCOtE — Anant Sharma 🇮🇳 (@anant1970) August 23, 2023

“board exams twice a year, choice of subjects not limited to streams” so happy for the future babies but maine kya paap kiye the jo mujhe yeh din dekhne nahi mile i will sob — sanj ♡ (@thepurpledoe) August 23, 2023

These education reforms were pending for ages. Macauley broke our education system to make the best Indian minds white collared labourers, to serve Brit interests. I am seeing these reforms in my lifetime is something I thank Providence for. https://t.co/kLr7r3EsHC — Shining Star 🇮🇳 (@ShineHamesha) August 23, 2023

The announced changes indicate a shift towards more flexibility and holistic evaluation. Overall, these will create a more balanced and comprehensive education system. https://t.co/DhlSX4uLEa — Anil Talwar🇮🇳 (@aniltalwar2) August 23, 2023

One of the best major change 🙏🙏 https://t.co/RpmsfnAsH5 — Akshay bhati…… (@akshaysruhu) August 23, 2023

Full support to @EduMinOfIndia these changes are worth needed. https://t.co/ad3w8ghuse — Pooja Sangwan 🇮🇳 (@ThePerilousGirl) August 23, 2023

Wonderful change through NEP https://t.co/PS7LV4snqX — Rohini Kumar | రోహిణి కుమార్ (@rohinibarla) August 23, 2023

Much needed and appreciated move 🙌 https://t.co/u62G6vTuBH — Bhavya Bharat #SaveSoil (@Bhavyabharatam) August 23, 2023

Some think it’s a distasteful change:

Aaj tak board exams ke darawne sapne aate hain mujhe.



Bhagwaan ji in bacchhon ki raksha karna!! 🙏🏼🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/fiSQg298BW — Utkarsh Gupta (@PaneerMakkhani) August 23, 2023

"Class 11, 12 students need to study two languages, at least one language must be Indian"

Unnecessary overload this one .

The current system where students can choose between computer science and indian language in CBSE did well for us . https://t.co/R8hywFmtil — Rahul savita (@rahulsavita110) August 23, 2023

Bakwaas fellows are just creating more stress. https://t.co/yiWKVqgnPP — moodalapalya share auto (@deshmukhnaveen) August 23, 2023

Barbaad kar do educational system. Change and update the course and method of teaching ! https://t.co/ZhjN00FTYZ — Yashendra Singh (@YashendraSingh_) August 23, 2023

Languages require lot of time & attention. Two mandatory Languages will put a strain on the children. Politicians should be kept away from our education policies. https://t.co/CAOVZiXE1G — Jyothi Menon (@JyothiNair76) August 23, 2023

Means double the tension and pressure to beat your previous score https://t.co/aON0LdaNyX — Sukhdeep Singh (@sukhi88) August 23, 2023

Pagal ho gaye hain yeh … https://t.co/sRPyby8s4A — Maverick (@pie_chucker) August 23, 2023

India's education policy keeping going down the drain.

Who is framing these useless ideas? https://t.co/JO8PA9U6Pz — Ashima Sharda (@ShardaAshima) August 23, 2023

Khatam kaahe nahi kar dete Bhai board exam? The pressure of Board exams makes the lives of students a living hell. https://t.co/lAFTvv7zhj — Ayush Gupta (@ThatBareillyGuy) August 23, 2023

Sahi time par nikal gya 🐘 https://t.co/DCtCb0xidH — Eli𝕏ah Impey 🦁 (@BreatheRaina) August 23, 2023

They have lost it ! 😳 https://t.co/4nDDhee3Fd — Seetu Mahajan Kohli (@kohliseetu) August 23, 2023

