Some people show up with such great strength in testing times that they inspire everyone else around them to do the same. Much like Arsh Nandan Prasad, who wrote the most moving and inspirational post on LinkedIn about interviewing for jobs while undergoing chemotherapy.

In it, he expressed how employers often ended up looking at him differently once they found out about his health condition.

As the recruiters come to know that I'm fighting Cancer, I see the change in their expressions. I don't need your sympathy!! I'm here to prove myself.

- Arsh Nandan Prasad

Here are some ways that people responded to Arsh's touching post. While some people wished him good health and recovery, others pointed out that it's incredibly unreasonable for organisations to look for employees who don't have personal hurdles to cross. Because TBH employees aren't robots in servitude, they're human, after all!

So in awe of him. But also, we wish him good health and a super speedy recovery!