How many times have you lost an opportunity because it was in a different city and it won't be possible for you to move there for several reasons like cost of living, financial and emotional constraints, or ...because your parent won't "allow" you to move? In India, the latter is more common than we'd care to admit. Taking to Twitter, a recruiter shared a similar experience he had while recruiting a candidate who declined the offer because their parents won't allow them to relocate

Twitteratis were displeased with this and some even shared their own experience

Some people said it might be a polite way of declining the offer, which can also be true in this scenario. But sadly, "Abba nahi manenge" is a real problem in India that many candidates coming from tier-2 or tier-3 city face, losing opportunities just because they can't take a stand against their parents.

Missing an opportunity because parents won't allow or using parents just an excuse to decline the job - which one do you think it is? Let us know in the comments below.

