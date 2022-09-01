How many times have you lost an opportunity because it was in a different city and it won't be possible for you to move there for several reasons like cost of living, financial and emotional constraints, or ...because your parent won't "allow" you to move? In India, the latter is more common than we'd care to admit. Taking to Twitter, a recruiter shared a similar experience he had while recruiting a candidate who declined the offer because their parents won't allow them to relocate.

A prospective hire that we were offering a career-making position to just declined our offer because their parents won't allow them to relocate to Bengaluru.



As an employer, the amount of control Indian parents have over their adult children frustrates me to no end. — Caleb Friesen (@caleb_friesen2) August 31, 2022

Twitteratis were displeased with this and some even shared their own experience

Thats insane! But I see many of my friends and colleagues families thinking and doing the same thing. I do not this understand this. — Tathagata Neogi (He/Him/Dr) (@ArchaeoNomad) August 31, 2022

Ah you have no idea about Indian parents, they choose for their kiddos for lifelong.. until the adult kiddo is rebellion.. I'm 29 and even i recently came out of shell.. — Chacha chaudhary (@Vipinkhatri0) August 31, 2022

Ah you have no idea about Indian parents, they choose for their kiddos for lifelong.. until the adult kiddo is rebellion.. I'm 29 and even i recently came out of shell.. — Chacha chaudhary (@Vipinkhatri0) August 31, 2022

Love is simply a disguise for control mechanism in Asian countries. — Tausif Patel (@Tausif_Patel367) August 31, 2022

Indian here, my parents emotionally blackmailed me to stay with them to 29 years old. I finally couldnt take it anymore and left the house, living in my own now and i feel 100x better. — Sunny (@Sunny36625081) September 1, 2022

I had a similar experience, but it was because the candidate’s parents lived with them and they didn’t want to relocate. Large family homes seem to be very common as a way of building generational wealth. We hired him remote and he was great. — Michael D. Kill (@mdkill) September 1, 2022

True. I once had to convince an employee’s Mom that we were a genuine company and not phishing his son and explain some of our processes to finally hire the guy.



Although the guy turned out to be really worth the effort. — Krishna Pediredla (@kcpediredla) September 1, 2022

Haha, and this control continues well into adulthood. I know people close to 40 who live with their parents and have to ask permission for every little thing



Also perpetuated by the colleges, which treat young adults as children via imposition of absurd rules https://t.co/wLDzFo0MkM — 🏜 Desert Rat 🐀 (@ChadManRyger) September 1, 2022

Indian parents go from "TUM ABHI BACHE HO KYA" to "ABHI TUM BACHE HO" real Quick.



Desi Hypocrisy 😭 https://t.co/GOzW2qhZAf — Mr_Momorisin (@ThenameisAvez) September 1, 2022

Some people said it might be a polite way of declining the offer, which can also be true in this scenario. But sadly, "Abba nahi manenge" is a real problem in India that many candidates coming from tier-2 or tier-3 city face, losing opportunities just because they can't take a stand against their parents.

Missing an opportunity because parents won't allow or using parents just an excuse to decline the job - which one do you think it is? Let us know in the comments below.

Check Out | 11 People Reveal Why Indian Children Never Stand Up Against Their Parents & It's Accurate AF