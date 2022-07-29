Anyone who has worked in corporate must have heard at least one employer refer to their company as a "family" in a conversation. Nevertheless, a team, no matter how effectively it functions as a unit, is not a family.

And some opposing viewpoints on the idea sparked a discussion on LinkedIn where people claimed to believe otherwise.

Daniel Abrahams, the CEO of Hustlr Agency, asked people to avoid referring to their companies as "family" on LinkedIn. The LinkedIn user asserts that since "parents don't fire their children" for doing poorly, one should "focus on being a team" through fostering trust.

However, many disagreed with him and said that spending so much time with coworkers fosters a bond. It leads to sharing of personal matters, much like families do

On the other hand, several people seem to agree with him, though, that using the term "family" to describe a company is a ruse to cover up an undesirable work environment.

In that case, would you think of your company as your family?