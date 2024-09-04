Agree to disagree but I think the clock-in and clock-out system in offices is the absolute worst. A friend of mine was denied his first month’s salary because he forgot to clock in when he started working. He talked to his manager and tried convincing HR, but all in vain. Everyone dismissed his concern and conveniently ignored that it was also his first job and that he wasn’t accustomed to the terrible ways companies in India could operate.

Also, it’s meant to control you. How does it matter from where and at what time an employee clocks out when they are doing their jobs timely, sticking to their deadlines efficiently? This system is meant to tether employees to a certain place for a certain time and curb their free spirit. Just because an employee works in an organization doesn’t mean the organization owns them. No, they’re only getting paid (underpaid) for the services they provide and nothing else.

A Redditor recently took to r/antiwork community and shared the screenshot of the message they had received probably from their boss. I mean, just look at it:

So, they were literally receiving flak for leaving a minute early. Can you believe this? You left 60 seconds before the designated time, so, that means you’re no good and you have to do better. LOL. Of course, people were pissed. Here’s how they reacted –

ADVERTISEMENT

Employees provide services to these companies. The least they can do is make things easier for them, give them space to do their job.