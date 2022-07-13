The importance of grades to children has always been emphasised by both parents and teachers as we were growing up. However, many of us have found that kind of pressure to be rather unhelpful.

Later on, however, many people asserted that success is not primarily dependent on one's score and that one's life does not revolve around it.

However, an engineering student argued the opposite on Reddit and claimed he is slipping behind because of his class-12 marks, which are 54 percent. Also, he is currently unable to face job interviews even though he got 75 percent on his engineering exams and 85 percent on his class-10 exams.

After he turned to the platform, other users chimed in to reassure him that many other businesses would be eager to hire him despite his class 12 grades. Furthermore, they encouraged him to broaden his skill set while gaining professional experience.

Things seem to work out in the end with a little patience and some sound advice.