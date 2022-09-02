Do you consider yourself a Starbucks Coffee enthusiast? If so, then we're sure you've heard news of Laxman Narasimhan becoming the new CEO of Starbucks Corp.

Narasimhan has succeeded Howard Schultz, the former CEO of the coffee giant, and has a more than impressive professional track record.

Formerly the CEO of the Reckitt Benckiser Group, Narasimhan graduated from the University of Pune's College of Engineering. He then proceeded to move to the US to study at the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton business school.

Today is formally day one of my RB journey as CEO. And I am on a journey - to listen, and learn, from everyone as we craft the future of RB together. For the first time I can proudly say #WeAreRB. @discoverRB. Read more: https://t.co/3BC651b8Tp pic.twitter.com/HS4ZsbIGKK — Laxman Narasimhan (@lakslnarasimhan) September 2, 2019

After which, he worked with McKinsey & Company from 1993 to 2012, which also included him taking over as director and location manager of its office in Delhi.

In 2012, Narasimhan joined PepsiCo and soon became chief commercial officer of the beverage company. In fact, he also served as the chief executive officer of PepsiCo Latin America, from 2017 to 2019. It has also been announced that he will join Starbucks as incoming CEO from October 1, 2022 and work closely with Howard Schultz until he finally joins the Starbucks Board of Directors from April 1, 2023.

Laxman Narasimhan is also a member of Verizon’s Board of Directors. And along with being a trustee of the Brookings Institution, a member of the Council on Foreign Relations, he has served as a member of the UK Prime Minister’s Build Back Better Council.

Clearly, Starbucks is all set to be in good and safe hands! And TBH, when have Indian engineers ever left us wondering whether they'd do a good job with the work they've been entrusted with? Guess it's just some desi genius thing.

Starbucks today announced that Laxman Narasimhan will become the company’s next chief executive officer, working closely with Howard Schultz, before assuming the role and joining the Board on April 1, 2023. https://t.co/AQCCDiT0bt — Starbucks News (@StarbucksNews) September 1, 2022

Another Indian-origin CEO added to the list and we couldn't be happier. Desis really are some of the smartest, coolest minds in the world!