The season of mass layoffs at tech companies is far from over. Recently, Google announced it was letting go of 12,000 employees. As people were getting laid off last week, it seemed like there was no streamlined process to determine who was to get fired; people were cut off from their log-in access at random. A TikTok creator Nicole Tsai shared her experience in a video titled, ‘A day in my life: getting laid off at Google,’ and it’s shocking.

Nicole was a Program Manager at the tech giant. She woke up to a mysterious text from her boss, who then asked her to check her email and the news. While trying to log in, she realised she had lost her access to “basically everything,” including her email and calendar. Even her boss had no idea about her layoff.

Snapshot from Nicole Tsai TikTok Video as uploaded on YouTube

She said, “There was no consistency around who was let go. It was also not performance based so it just felt really random.”

During the day, she also realized that many others, like her, were also laid off. She said, “ it seems like no one was consulted on this decision, and everyone was just finding out about the layoffs at the same time.” She also called it a “ really bad game of Russian roulette“

Nicole shared the video on TikTok and YouTube. You can watch it here: