We, in India, are crazy about government jobs. While some aspirants prepare for exams like UPSC CSE under family pressure, others do it by choice. No matter what the reason for your preparation is, if you think you are not a suitable candidate for the Civil Services Exam, here's a list of other exams that can get you a government job.

1. SSC CGL

This exam is conducted by the Staff Selection Commission to fill various vacancies in the government departments for different posts in various ministries.

Tier 1 of this exam has 4 sections - General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude and English Comprehension. Though this is only a subset of UPSC Prelims, candidates who prepare for UPSC, also give this exam.

Please note that SSC CGL requires a lot of practice in Maths and Reasoning and is more of a speed test. Visit their website for more details.

2. Bank PO

Clearing this exam offers you the entry level position at a bank. Typically, a bank PO undergoes probation for two years and then gets the post of Assistant Manager.

Once again the syllabus consists of sections on English Language, Quantitative Aptitude and Reasoning Ability.

3. RBI Grade B

The syllabus of RBI Grade B exam is similar to that of any other bank exam. There are four major sections - Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude and English Language and General Awareness.

If you clear this exam, you will be posted as an RBI officer in one of RBI's branches. A Grade-B Officer can get promoted up to the level of Deputy Governor, which is the second-highest in rank after the RBI Governor.

4. State PSC

The syllabus for most of the state public service commission exams is a subset of UPSC exams. If you have prepared foe UPSC CSE at any point in time, you should also give a try to state PSC.

The exam pattern and syllabus varies from one state to another and you will have to visit a particular state's website for vacancies and other details.

5. CDS

This exam is conducted by UPSC to recruit candidates for the Indian Military Academy, Indian Naval Academy, Officers Training Academy and the Indian Air Force Academy.

Once again, the written part of this exam consists of three sections - English, General Knowledge and Elementary Mathematics.

6. CAPF

The CAPF exam is conducted by the UPSC to recruit candidates in various armed forces. Selected candidates join the armed forces as Assistant Commandant (AC).

7. LIC AAO

It is a national level examination to recruit officers to LIC and is conducted every year. Qualified candidates will get the post of LIC Assistant Administrative Officer.

The syllabus consists of similar sections - English, Arithmetic and Reasoning.

8. UGC NET

You can acquire Lectureship and become a Lecturer after qualifying the UGC NET exam. Qualified candidates are also eligible to get funding for their research.

The exam has two papers, both consist of MCQs. You can check more details on the official website here.

Have other exams to add? Let us know in the comments below.