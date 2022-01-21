Shark Tank India is promoting and rewarding entrepreneurship in the country. Not only that, it is finally starting the much-needed entrepreneurship conversation in Indian households. With this the Shark Tank India judges, called the Sharks, have also become a household name, hence increasing the curiosity around them.

To cure one such curiosity, we look at the Shark Tank India judges and their net worth.

1. Ashneer Grover | 700 Crores

Ashneer Grover is the Managing Director and co-founder of BharatPe. He previously served as the CEO of the company. Before starting BharatPe with Shashvat Nakrani, Ashneer was the Head of New Business at PCJ.

He has also served as the Chief Financial Officer at Grofers, Director - Corporate Development at American Express and Vice President at Kotak Investment Banking. His current net worth is approx $95 million or 700 crore rupees.

2. Aman Gupta | 700 Crore

Aman Gupta is the co-founder and CMO of boAt. He started his career as an Assistant Manager at Citi in 2003. He also worked as the Senior Management Consultant at KPMG, and Director - Sales at HARMAN International.

Before starting boAt, he has also co-founded and headed several companies like Advanced Telemedia Pvt. Limited and Imagine Marketing India. He is also the Director D2C Council at the Internet and Mobile Association of India. His current net worth is $95 million or around 700 crore rupees.

3. Namita Thapar | 600 Crore

Namita Thapar is the Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceutical. She holds a Chartered Accountancy degree from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. She has also done her MBA from Fuqua School of Business at Duke University.

She worked at Guidant Corporation, USA for 6 years and then joined Emcure Pharmaceutical as Chief Financial Officer. She has also spoken at various prestigious forums such as Harvard Business School, Indian Institute of Management (IIM-A), ET women’s conference, FICCI etc. Her current net worth is 600 crore rupees.

4. Peyush Bansal | 600 Crores

Peyush Bansal is the co-founder and Chief Executive & People Officer at Lenskart. He completed his Engineering Honours from McGill University and started his career as a program manager at Microsoft in 2007. He then did his MBA from IIM Bangalore.

Peyush Bansal is probably the most loved Shark on Shark Tank India after his investment in Jugadu Kamlesh's invention. His current net worth is $80 million or approx 600 crore rupees.

5. Anupam Mittal | 185 Crore

Anupam Mittal is the founder and CEO of People Group, a company that has created businesses like Shaadi.com and Makaan.com. He is a Boston College alumnus and started his career as a Product Manager at MicroStrategy, a US-based software development company. His current net worth is around 185 crore rupees.

6. Ghazal Alagh | 148 Crore

Ghazal Alagh is the co-founder and Chief Innovation Officer at MamaEarth. She has done her BCA from Punjab University. She is also an artist and has studied at the School of Visual Arts and the New York Academy of Art. Her current net worth is around 148 crore rupees.

7. Vineeta Singh | 59 Crore

Vineeta Singh is the CEO of Sugar Cosmetics. She is also the co-founder of Fab Bag, a beauty/grooming subscription company. She is an IIT, Madras and IIM, Ahmedabad alumnus. Her current net worth is around 59 crore rupees.

These Shark Tank India judges are helping young entrepreneurs in the country by funding their dreams and innovations and making the Indian audience understand that government jobs are not the only option jisme scope acha hai.