Work-life balance is an important factor when choosing the right job for yourself. Majority of professionals continue to work overtime after their shifts get over, be it for promotion, project estimation or workforce shortage. A section of them has been focusing on maintaining a healthy balance between their professional and personal lives. And rightly so. It is a key to your good health and productivity.

Source: Giphy

Speaking of which, someone interviewed a Gen Z, who wanted to work 5 hours a day and expected a good amount of salary for an internship. Her post has gone viral on Twitter.

The Twitter user, Sameera (@sameeracan), shared her experience of interviewing Gen Z for the internship. Talking about the interviewee, she shared that he was looking for a work-life balance with “not more than 5 hours of work” and wished to receive a stipend of around ₹40-50K.

The user added that the Gen Z candidate “doesn’t like the MNC culture” and hence wants to work at a startup. “God bless the future of work,” the tweet concluded.

Read the post here:

I was interviewing a GenZ intern today and he says he is looking for work life balance with not more than 5 hours of work.

Doesn't't like the MNC culture so wants to work at a start up.

Also, wants 40-50k stipend.



God bless the future of work. — Sameera (@sameeracan) July 19, 2023

Netizens are divided over the post:

Many Twitter users agreed to the Gen Z over him prioritizing work-life balance, while others felt otherwise. A few of them had different opinions about his expected stipend and working hours for a startup.

More power to Gen Z. They're making you rich. Fuckin pay them! https://t.co/YAYoPEHvOe — Pjc (@pjchakk) July 19, 2023

Atleast he is being honest about his work style irs better than normalising toxic culture of previous generation. https://t.co/Wm7lMGI6Wr — Aishu 🌶️ (@AishuMSD7) July 20, 2023

While I agree with GenZ for standing up for themselves but keep the expectations realistic. You have little work ex and knowledge so be ready to put efforts in first 2-3 months of your first job. Talking about Work life balance on first day of job creates bad optics https://t.co/1Lp4h41qKP — Mayuresh Churi (@dietcokeaddikt) July 20, 2023

oh no he doesn’t want to get overworked and underpaid and glorify his suffering and sacrifice and actually live his life and not turn into a hollow shell of a human being like every obsessive workaholic millennial, gen x and boomer in the workforce, how terrible https://t.co/kTUYBjt084 — miku 𖦹₊˚.༄ (@mikromoons) July 20, 2023

Y'all are just crying coz the kids won't let you use them like glorified underpaid laborers. Good for them honestly for knowing their worth and for prioritising themselves over a company that doesn't give a fuck about them anyway. https://t.co/bh4trtLGte — All Bi Myself 🏳️‍🌈 (@ThisisLLN) July 19, 2023

Thank god at-least GenZ is setting up expectations and not agreeing to be a corporate slave with no life and all work. Good for them. https://t.co/rf2WCVemHk — Srigowri Shekhar (@srigowrishekhar) July 20, 2023

Someone please tell her that some of the highly remunerated people in the world don’t also work more than 5hrs in a day. Just because she doesn’t have a life outside work, she’s expects the same from everyone else 🙃 https://t.co/OgoV1m8aWM — Farrago Metiquirke (@dankchikidang) July 19, 2023

I don’t understand what’s the harm in prioritising work life balance.

Also in total honesty the amount of time people waste at work, i have a 9 hr job but work can be do done in 5-6 hrs max but mostly people keep lingering work cus “we got 9 hrs”.

So GenZ isnt all wrong always. https://t.co/pphVrv54KB — فضّٰہ (@FizzaMalick) July 19, 2023

Why are so many people saying that working 5 hours a day is work-life balance? Well you don't need to slave around for 20 hours a day, but 8 hour workdays should be the norm. https://t.co/s7inrmtj78 — WhatsInAName (@Crankpot1) July 20, 2023

Asking work life balance is ok but 5 hours only work 😄😄 1 will go for chit chat 1 will go for lunch 😄 effective 3 hours https://t.co/FpoKGMRYhb — Ramkumar L (@RamkumarCreator) July 20, 2023

Start-ups require more hours of work , https://t.co/xifhSM0iP0 — Kimba (@dafluorescence) July 20, 2023

5 hours of work at a start up…he got some wrong info man. https://t.co/6aJuejgZ6D — vadapav fc (@A_J_manutd) July 20, 2023

Haha yes. Most of the GenZ do not want to put in efforts and are always looking for easy money. To top it, they're heavily influenced by the high life seen on Instagram & keep finding ways to get to it. Time & money are just words, hope life doesn't get hard for them after 30. https://t.co/R2w8wvtVem — Siddarth Srinivas (@sidhuwrites) July 20, 2023

I did the same tbh but for a 10k internship https://t.co/XxCW1UdCcw — alphonse elric's soul (@BandaBhaukal) July 19, 2023

50k kon mang raha 🫠, sar pe mat chado juniors



My first internship was 10k, and I couldn't believe someone would pay me this much, right when I was in college https://t.co/2EDwX4gTcL — Bhupesh Varshney (@bhupeshimself) July 19, 2023

Bhai thoda sharam karleta banda 😂 https://t.co/Jpbk5LtooN — MfirasatHussain (@HussainMfirasat) July 20, 2023

Basically he's looking for a government job 🤣 https://t.co/3ROmWMMoKs — Batla_G (@Batla_G) July 20, 2023

Thank god didn’t ask for a Lamborghini as an office cab!! https://t.co/V9r8luEonl — Akshayyy (@PeddiwarAkshay) July 19, 2023

What do you think of his expectations? Was he being reasonable?