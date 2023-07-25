Years after studying in school and college, our first job is an experience in itself. It is an overwhelming feeling, so to speak. While some people get placements directly in top organisations, others opt to apply to suitable companies to earn a living. And then there are the ones who go for internships and training before finding a job. Not just first company that you work for, but receiving your first salary is also a satisfying feeling that you get. Do you remember yours? How did you spend it?

Source: Tenor

While you return to your past, a man bought an air conditioner for family from his first internship salary. His story is going viral on Twitter.

Twitter user named Devesh Kumar (@theywayshhh) posted a photo of the packed window AC on the platform. He wrote, “Contributed my first internship salary to buy an AC for the family.”

Source: Devesh Kumar/Twitter

Check out his post here:

Contributed my first internship salary to buy an AC for the family ❤️ pic.twitter.com/zToVfKTxkF — Devesh Kumar (@theywayshhh) July 24, 2023

Here’s how netizens are reacting to it:

I bought my mom a new phone and a power bank ❤️ on my intern days ! Feel you bro! 🔥To you for growing more ❤️ https://t.co/TXqZVlH3DE — The MAYO.eth®️ (@TheMAYO13) July 24, 2023

I did this in my MD 1st year. A good night's sleep for parents, a best gift one can give, in middle class family https://t.co/YG6OZv7VDZ — 🧠 (@SynapseDot) July 24, 2023

Real heroes are not the one who dress up and fight fictional characters. Real heroes are people like him who work hard to give thr family the comfort they deserve! https://t.co/cM4p1TDzXp — Rachit Jain (@rachitjaain) July 24, 2023

these type of tweets really makes the day 🥺 https://t.co/azyUNOddVr — PCCsherni👑 (@Prakriti_1432) July 25, 2023

Quote me a better instance of pure bliss and happiness as this one!❤️ https://t.co/Jt59F5xuq0 — Harsh Srivastava (@desimemento) July 24, 2023

That's the moment I wish to have 🥺🥺 and i am really very boosted towards my goal after seeing..✨✨

Respect++ @theywayshhh ✨✨💫💫 https://t.co/0eCAe0xVsX — °Ankur° (@BarcianT) July 25, 2023

I did samething with my first bounty! https://t.co/FVKG4OrXE4 — Harish (==) (@CoderHarish) July 25, 2023

they are proud of you i am sure 🥹 — Pooja Sanwal (@poojaasanwal) July 24, 2023

Buying first ac for family one of proudest moments.. for a middle class son.. i know the feeling.. keep up the work.. — CA Mihir Purohit (@MihirPurohit11) July 24, 2023

Congratulations bro, that's indeed a great gesture 🔥🔥 — Krithick (@thatmadrasdude) July 24, 2023

Ooh bhaiya u won my heart ❤️.



My goal is to gift something good to my parents of my first intership salary although I will give my salary to them 😁. — Bhanu singh (@Bhanu_here) July 24, 2023

A few netizens couldn’t believe that people are getting paid for internships.

You guys are getting paid for internships?? https://t.co/QDodNKNKJs pic.twitter.com/FHlk1Va9xB — anish chawla (@corporat_slave) July 24, 2023

Internship salary??? That's a thing??? https://t.co/asHRc6Tchw — Anubhav Kumar Das (@forever_pieces) July 24, 2023

Intereship ke itna paisa milte hain 😭 https://t.co/4YUf0hvLfD — Basit Balouch (@BasitBalouch13) July 24, 2023

Receiving the first stipend and then spending it on your family is truly one of the best feelings ever, especially if you are from a middle-class household. Did you relate to this post?