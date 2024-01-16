Delhi University is one of the most premier educational institutions in our country and in fact, the world. There are many reasons for this; The education quality and faculty are usually excellent, and if you continue to work on your grades as well as personal growth, you’re pretty much guaranteed a job offer at the end of your degree. Not to mention, the fee for the actual degree is generally affordable, so the return on investment can very well be satisfactory.

Credit:Hindustan Times

So, we’ve compiled a list of some of the highest salaries of DU grads, cos let’s be honest Delhi Uni kids do have it pretty good (and we get why desi parents want their kids to attend the university as well). Here, take a look:

1. Lady Shri Ram College for Women (LSR) – ₹49 Lakhs

A final-year economics student at Delhi University’s Lady Shri Ram College for Women accepted a job offer from an international bank at ₹48.9 lakh this year. The identity of the student has not yet been disclosed.

Credit: Shiksha.com

2. St. Stephens – ₹19 Lakhs

Though this was back in 2013, the fact that an international bank approached a student with a ₹19 Lakhs per annum offer was a big deal because, it was in some instances even higher than that of an IIM graduate!

Credit: telegraph India

3. Lady Shri Ram College for Women (LSR) – ₹38 Lakhs

In 2019, an economics (hons) student from Lady Shri Ram College for Women (LSR) received a ₹38 lakh per annum package for a job that the year before that, was based out of Singapore and offering ₹37 lakh yearly.

Credit: My City Info

4. Faculty of Management Studies (FMS) – ₹1.02 Crore

In 2017, Jayant Babani from Rajasthan bagged a job with a Singaporean agri-business firm Olam International. He had studied Mechanical Engineering from PESIT Bangaluru, and then proceeded further his higher education at Faculty of Management Studies, Delhi University.

Credit: MBA Quota

5. SRCC – ₹35 Lakhs

The highest salary offer went upto ₹35 lakh for a student at SRCC, in the year 2023. While the average package within the college was ₹13.25 LPA.

Credit: DU Assassins

6. FMS – ₹58 Lakhs

In 2023, the highest salary package that was offered to a student at FMS was around ₹58 Lakhs per annum. Companies, such as American Express, Amazon, Avendus, EXL, Axis Bank, Bharti Enterprises, and Adani frequent placements at FMS so it’s but natural that such high salary packages are offered.

7. LSR – ₹44 Lakhs

Last year, the highest salary package for a student at LSR was around ₹44 lakhs. The companies that showed up for placements (and usually do) are Barclays, BCG, Trilogy, McKinsey & Company, PWC, Genpact, Bain & Company, Deloitte, HCL, Accenture, Citi, ICICI Bank.

Credit: College Kampus

Maybe our parents were onto something when they told us to consider Delhi University for a higher education?