The Central Board Of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the results of Class 10th and Class 12th soon. While there is no official confirmation from the board yet, reportedly, both the results will be declared next week.

According to a Times Of India report, the results of Class 10th will be out by July 13 (Wednesday) and Class 12th's is scheduled to be announced on or before July 15 (Friday), a source close to the CBSE said. Meanwhile, netizens are sharing hilarious memes on Twitter as students of both the classes eagerly wait for the results.

CBSE results will be announced on the newly launched government website, Pariksha Sangam, http://parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in/. The board had conducted the exams of Class 10th and Class 12th for the academic year 2021-22 in two terms amid the COVID-19 pandemic. While Term-1 exams were held in November/December 2021, Term-2 exams were conducted during April-May this year, TOI reported.

Good luck students!