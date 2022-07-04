The Central Board Of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the results of Class 10th and Class 12th soon. While there is no official confirmation from the board yet, reportedly, both the results will be declared next week.
According to a Times Of India report, the results of Class 10th will be out by July 13 (Wednesday) and Class 12th's is scheduled to be announced on or before July 15 (Friday), a source close to the CBSE said. Meanwhile, netizens are sharing hilarious memes on Twitter as students of both the classes eagerly wait for the results.
#CBSEResult is trending. Me rn: pic.twitter.com/VYUcAixPUV— Gaurav Negi (@GamingInfo_69) July 4, 2022
Cbse we are going to announce soon meanwhile students:-#CBSEResult pic.twitter.com/vGhhi0wzAE— jasmeen (@MeenNotreal) July 4, 2022
#CBSEResult #CBSEClass10result, Cbse 10th result to be announced today.— vipul_sahil (@SahilYadav76320) July 4, 2022
Parents be like.... pic.twitter.com/vB63mcLEf5
Students asking whether #CBSEResult will be declared today or not.— ManohaR Singh Gaherwar (@_manohar_singh_) July 4, 2022
CBSE be like: pic.twitter.com/jNCkEqT4G8
#CBSEResult— cartoon lovers (@cartoon67518802) July 4, 2022
Students are waiting for CBSE result#CBSEResult pic.twitter.com/aKfrr3Bs1l
Everyone is teasing CBSE 10th & 12th students.— Saurabh Singh (@100rabhsingh781) July 4, 2022
Meanwhile Students:#CBSEResult pic.twitter.com/XQ63OUJluq
Are you agree? Comment Down 👇 #BestOfEitherTerms #BestofEitherTermSubjectWise #CBSegivebestofeitherterm #CBSEResult #cbseresult2022 @cbseindia29 @AllCBSENews @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/2Eo43DFDxT— कार्तिक झा 🇮🇳 ❂ (@_Aaravaaru) July 4, 2022
Every relatives/parents result day.#CBSEResult #Results2022 pic.twitter.com/hwX0N9VLux— Smartex Shahzad (@smartexshahzad) July 4, 2022
Me and friends 😂🤣🤣 #CBSEResult #CBSE pic.twitter.com/mpM3FHrZQS— Rajnish Maan (@rajnishmaaan) July 4, 2022
Today parent be like #CBSEResult pic.twitter.com/qexYT8Z2Fn— Pandit g Azad🇮🇳🚩 (@Prateek79077318) July 4, 2022
#cbseresult2022 #CBSEResult #CBSEClass10result #CBSEClass10result— vipul_sahil (@SahilYadav76320) July 4, 2022
After declaration of results time
ME:- pic.twitter.com/dK09iSg9k2
Relative waiting for boards results!!— Smartex Shahzad (@smartexshahzad) July 4, 2022
Relative be like:-#CBSEResult #Results2022 pic.twitter.com/AEF4yvQq1j
Cbse is likely to declare class 10th result today 🥲— कार्तिक झा 🇮🇳 ❂ (@_Aaravaaru) July 4, 2022
Meanwhile Students :#BestofEitherTermSubjectWise #BestOfEitherTerms #CBSEResult #CBSE #CBSEconsiderBestOfEitherTerms #cbse10thresult2022 @PMOIndia @cbseindia29 @AllCBSENews @UrHimanshuBorah pic.twitter.com/rfj8NxBaJE
relatives waiting for #CBSEResult pic.twitter.com/eEmF8FBeKo— Laiba. (@agirlnamedlaiba) July 4, 2022
#CBSEResult— jigglypuff (@a_daemon_) July 4, 2022
Me after seeing my result : pic.twitter.com/omsMnpdC5N
For the last two days my relatives/parent— Veer Mittal (@MittalVeer) July 4, 2022
-How much you score
-how much is CGPA
-What about your weakest subject
Le me handling everything by just saying "Abhi aya nhi result"#CBSEResult #Results2022 #resultmatters #student pic.twitter.com/vn9aSN7D9r
CBSE results will be announced on the newly launched government website, Pariksha Sangam, http://parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in/. The board had conducted the exams of Class 10th and Class 12th for the academic year 2021-22 in two terms amid the COVID-19 pandemic. While Term-1 exams were held in November/December 2021, Term-2 exams were conducted during April-May this year, TOI reported.