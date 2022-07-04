The Central Board Of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the results of Class 10th and Class 12th soon. While there is no official confirmation from the board yet, reportedly, both the results will be declared next week.

According to a Times Of India report, the results of Class 10th will be out by July 13 (Wednesday) and Class 12th's is scheduled to be announced on or before July 15 (Friday), a source close to the CBSE said. Meanwhile, netizens are sharing hilarious memes on Twitter as students of both the classes eagerly wait for the results.

Cbse we are going to announce soon meanwhile students:-#CBSEResult pic.twitter.com/vGhhi0wzAE — jasmeen (@MeenNotreal) July 4, 2022

Students asking whether #CBSEResult will be declared today or not.

CBSE be like: pic.twitter.com/jNCkEqT4G8 — ManohaR Singh Gaherwar (@_manohar_singh_) July 4, 2022

Everyone is teasing CBSE 10th & 12th students.



Meanwhile Students:#CBSEResult pic.twitter.com/XQ63OUJluq — Saurabh Singh (@100rabhsingh781) July 4, 2022

For the last two days my relatives/parent



-How much you score

-how much is CGPA

-What about your weakest subject



Le me handling everything by just saying "Abhi aya nhi result"#CBSEResult #Results2022 #resultmatters #student pic.twitter.com/vn9aSN7D9r — Veer Mittal (@MittalVeer) July 4, 2022

CBSE results will be announced on the newly launched government website, Pariksha Sangam, http://parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in/. The board had conducted the exams of Class 10th and Class 12th for the academic year 2021-22 in two terms amid the COVID-19 pandemic. While Term-1 exams were held in November/December 2021, Term-2 exams were conducted during April-May this year, TOI reported.

Good luck students!

